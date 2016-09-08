GIRLS TENNIS: Pirates upend Wave

Senior,Emma Dietrich, eyes her ball moments before serving it over to Ally Tiedemann of Crookston at Thursday’s match in East Grand Forks.(Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald) Thursday’s match at East Grand Forks Senior High

Playing No. 1 singles and being the captain of the East Grand Forks Senior High girls tennis team presents plenty of responsibility and pressure for senior Emma Diedrich.

Then there's this: She has two siblings to mentor on the squad, sophomore Jenna at second singles and seventh-grader Maggie at No. 4 singles.

"It's challenging at times because they feel they can be more sassy to me," Emma said. "I feel like I have to tell the little one what to do all the time.

"But it's fun for our family to to watch us all play at the same time."

Emma fell in three sets to Crookston's Ally Tiedemann in an entertaining No. 1 singles showdown Thursday, as the Pirates took a 5-2 decision.

It was a rigid test for Emma because Tiedemann was half of the Section 8A doubles champions that led to a state tournament berth last season. But, Emma also advanced to state two years ago in doubles.

When the score was tied 2-2 in the third set between Dietrich and Tiedeman, Green Wave coach Kyle Hanson said: "Win or lose, this is the best Emma has played all year."

All three of the Dietrich sisters were regulars on the varsity as seventh-graders. Although they share early resumes' on the court, their personalities are varied.

"Emma takes tennis very seriously and is willing to try anything, such as changing her backhand this past summer," Hanson said. "Jenna is the bubbly one who is always bouncing around and sometimes goofy, but she is starting to take the game more seriously. The youngster (Maggie) has a lot of potential and made a big jump in consistency in just three weeks, although she has a lot to learn."

Senior High's record fell to 1-7 as four of the 10 players competing on the varsity are in their first year on the squad, "including one who literally picked up a racquet for the first time a month ago," Hanson said.

Crookston, the defending Section 8A champion, improved its record to 5-5,with three of the five losses by one point.

"We've been up and down all season, but I thought we were more up today," Crookston coach Mike Geffre said.