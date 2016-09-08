For Viking Berger, winning center job ‘bittersweet’

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- For the first time in six years with the Vikings, Joe Berger is a regular starter, not just an injury replacement.

Berger beat out John Sullivan for the job at center during the preseason, but some joy was lost in winning the job. That’s because Sullivan, his good friend, was released after eight seasons with the team.

“It’s bittersweet, having to say goodbye (to Sullivan),” Berger said Wednesday. “Obviously, we spent a lot of time together in the last six years.”

Berger had been a utility lineman since coming to the Vikings in 2011. He started nine games at guard in 2014 because of an injury and all 16 at center last year when Sullivan was out with a back problem.

This will be just the second season in Berger’s 12-year career he has been the regular starter. He started 14 games at center for Miami in 2010, when the coach was Tony Sparano, now the Vikings’ offensive line coach.

Sullivan returned this season after having two back surgeries. After Sullivan started the first two preseason games at center, Berger took over in the third, then Sullivan was released Aug. 30.

“It’s always fun to win something, but at the same time having to see your buddy go because of it (is difficult),” Berger said. “It’s the nature of the business, but it feels good to win it, I guess.”

INJURY REPORT

Receiver Charles Johnson returned to practice Wednesday after being out last week and the early part of this week with a quadriceps injury.

Johnson’s return meant all of the Vikings’ starters practiced in preparation for Sunday’s opener at Tennessee. He was listed as a limited participant, but said he will be ready to go against the Titans.

Not practicing were tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee) and center Nick Easton (ankle). Others limited were cornerback Xavier Rhodes (hamstring), running back Jerick McKinnon (foot) and tight end Rhett Ellison (knee),

Tackle Matt Kalil (hip) and safety Anthony Harris (shoulder) were listed as full participants. Kalil was hurt Aug. 21 in practice and missed two preseason games. Harris missed the first three preseason games, but returned for the finale.

Not on the injury report was middle linebacker Eric Kendricks, who missed the entire preseason. Coach Mike Zimmer said Kendricks would have been healthy enough to play in the final exhibition had it been a regular-season game.

“I’ve been working hard; I’ve been doing everything they’ve asked me and more, so I’m ready,” Kendricks said.