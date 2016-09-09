Get to know NDSU offensive tackle Jack Plankers

Q: If you could have one superpower what would it be?

A: That's a tough one. I'd like to fly because I enjoy the feeling of being up high and all that.

Q: What is the most embarrassing song on your phone or iPod?

A: "Call Me Maybe" (by Carly Rae Jepsen).

Q: What's the funniest trash talk you've ever received?

A: One guy from Jacksonville State made fun of my shoes. They were older, tattered, had a hole in them. I couldn't understand what he was saying, but I picked out the word "shoe" two or three times in there.

Q: Who has the best hair on the team?

A: We call him Jabba the Hut. Zach Johnson.

Q: Who is the best dancer on the team?

A: You might be looking at him. That one is a bit of a limited pool to choose from.

Q: Where do you see yourself in five years?

A: Might be an engineer for Sanford or engineer some place.

Q: Who is your hero?

A: My dad is my hero simply for the way that he treats people and the way he goes about doing things. He's the one who taught me that you might not be the best player out on the field, but you can always work the hardest.

Q: What is one thing people don't know about you?

A: I believe in ghosts.

Q: What does being a Bison mean to you?

A: Being a Bison means being part of a tradition that has gone on for so long, even before my dad was born, and will go on for years and years and years after I'm done.