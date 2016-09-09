FCS Power Rankings
1. North Dakota State
The Bison did what they needed to do against Charleston Southern, a victory. It will look even better when the year is over.
2. Northern Iowa
UNI was impressive in its third win over Iowa State in the last six matchups. New players on defense showed up. The Panthers are in the title mix.
3. Richmond
Richmond had the most impressive win of the weekend, beating Virginia by 17 points. Spiders are clear-cut favorites in the Colonial.
4. Sam Houston
Bearkats dominated their D2 opponent in the opening week, now get an early bye week.
5. Jacksonville State
JSU also dominated its D2 opponent in North Alabama. Big challenge now stepping up to face an angry LSU team.
6. Eastern Washington
The Eagles surprised everyone with their performance in Pullman. Gage Gubrud emerged as the next great EWU quarterback and Cooper Kupp was Cooper Kupp.
7. Illinois State
ISU's transition to Jake Kolbe and a stable of running backs went smoothly against Valpo. Redbirds will face Northwestern today, one of the last games against the Big Ten.
8. The Citadel
The Bulldogs were nearly knocked off by Mercer in week 1, but found a way to win. Next to Chattanooga, they're the class of the SoCon.
9. South Dakota State
SDSU hung with the 13th-ranked team in the county into the fourth quarter. The Jacks showed they again will contend in the Valley.
10. Charleston Southern
The Bucs got into the win column, but at a steep price. They lost starting quarterback Kyle Copeland for the season and have a major distraction off the field with an NCAA investigation. Good luck in Tallahassee.