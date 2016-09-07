Twins rally past Royals, 6-5

Minnesota Twins designated hitter Miguel Sano (22) celebrates with teammates in after scoring a run during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Target Field on Wednesday night. Photo by Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

MINNEAPOLIS—The Minnesota Twins scored two runs in the seventh inning to steal a 6-5 victory over the Kansas City Royals in the finale of a three-game series on Wednesday night at Target Field.

The win was Minnesota's third in 20 games overall and third in 14 games against Kansas City this season.

The Twins staged their winning rally off Royals reliever Joakim Soria. Brian Dozier hit a leadoff single, stole second and scored on a double by Miguel Sano off the wall in right field to tie the game at 4-4.

A walk and a fielder's choice moved Sano to third base, and he scampered home with the eventual winning run on Eduardo Escobar's two-out single to left field.

Kendrys Morales singled with one out in the eighth, and Royals manager Ned Yost sent in pinch runner Terrance Gore, who immediately stole second. After a strikeout, Gore also stole third, but he was stranded when Twins reliever Ryan Pressly forced Cheslor Cuthbert to fly out.

Byron Buxton tacked on a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth to give Minnesota some breathing room. It was Buxton's fourth home run since being recalled from Triple-A on Sept. 1.

It ended up being critical.

In the ninth, the Royals got a one-out double from Whit Merrifield, who came around to score on a two-out single by Jarrod Dyson. Dyson moved into scoring position on the throw but was stranded when Twins closer Brandon Kintzler got Paulo Orlando to pop out to first.

Kintzler recorded his 14th save of the season.

Alex Wimmers (1-1) pitched an inning of shutout relief to secure his first major league victory.

Soria (4-8) allowed two runs on two hits and a walk in two-thirds of an inning, taking a loss for the third time in his past five appearances.

Robbie Grossman homered and had three hits to pace the Twins' offense. Buxton had two hits and scored two runs.

Morales homered and finished with three hits for Kansas City. Drew Butera hit his third home run.

An RBI single by Grossman drove in Sano and gave the Twins a 1-0 lead after one inning.

Kansas City started the fourth inning with back-to-back hits, the second an RBI single by Morales that scored Eric Hosmer to tie the game. Later in the inning, Merrifield singled to left, driving in Morales to give the Royals the lead.

Butera's homer leading off the fifth pushed the Royals lead to two runs before the Twinscapitalized on a leadoff double by Buxton in the bottom half of the inning.

After nearly squandering the opportunity with a fly out and a strikeout, Buxton scored to make it 3-2 when Sano reached on a throwing error by Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar.

NOTES: Royals C Salvador Perez was not in the lineup one night after being hit on the wrist by a pitch. Perez had a more extensive X-ray done Wednesday and it confirmed no fracture. He could return to the lineup Friday. ... Twins 3B Trevor Plouffe was diagnosed with a strained intercostal and oblique on his left side. He could try to return for the final week of games but is likely to miss the remainder of the season. ... The Royals will begin a three-game series Friday against the White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. Kansas City sends RHP Yordano Ventura to the mound against Chicago LHP Carlos Rodon. ... TheTwins continue a 10-game homestand Friday with a three-game series against the Cleveland Indians. RHP Tyler Duffey pitches for Minnesota against Cleveland RHP Danny Salazar.