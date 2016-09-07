AUTO RACING: Seeking a big pay day

Dustin Strand (71) takes the high line during a late model heat in Grand Forks, ND on Saturday, June 25, 2016. (Joshua Komer/Grand Forks Herald)

Dustin Strand talks with his crew after a late model heat in Grand Forks, ND on Saturday, June 25, 2016. (Joshua Komer/Grand Forks Herald)

This season, Dustin Strand has been the driver to beat at River Cities Speedway. He's parked his No. 71 late model in Victory Lane seven times.

On Saturday night, he'd love to drive into Victory Lane for the eighth time.

But the Grand Forks driver admits No. 8 has its challenges.

The 10th annual John Seitz Memorial Late Model Invitational is on tap for RCS this weekend. The winner of Saturday night's 92-lap late model feature will take home $9,200. More than 40 drivers from the Upper Midwest will race in Grand Forks this weekend, competing in one of the more prestigious late model events of the season.

"It's going to take a lot of luck," said Strand, who has 16 wins this season. "The car has been working well; it's probably a lot better than the driver. I just hope my luck doesn't run out this weekend."

Strand said the Seitz race is a special event each year for late model drivers in the Upper Midwest. The event is named after the late John Seitz, who drove his No. 92 late model into Victory Lane at RCS numerous times during his career.

"Winning this race would definitely be at the top of my bucket list," said Strand. "It would be awesome. And we have a lot of confidence with the way the car has been running lately."

However, a 92-lap feature has many twists and turns. Nothing can be taken for granted—even the starting position.

"The winner has never come from the front row," said Brad Seng, the only driver to win the event twice. "There is a whole, different mindset to a 92-lap race."

Strand agreed.

"If your car is right, it probably doesn't matter where you start," said Strand.

Two seasons ago, RCS regular Joey Pederson came from the back of the pack and finished second in perhaps the most thrilling of the previous nine Seitz features. A.J. Diemel edged Pederson by 0.116 seconds for the win.

While Strand has been the local driver to beat recently at RCS, Seng said his team is gaining confidence entering the weekend.

Last weekend, Seng earned back-to-back third-place finishes at a two-day NLRA show in Alexandria, Minn.

"We've made some changes," said Seng. "I think we've found some speed in the car. We were lost for a while but we're there now."

Tonight, the Seitz weekend begins with the conclusion to the NLRA season. Seng has a narrow lead over Strand in the NLRA season points title.

On Friday night, qualifying for the 92-lap feature begins. The winner of Friday night's late model dash will start on the pole for the feature.

Seng is the only RCS regular to win the Seitz. But Strand, Pederson and Mike Balacen—all RCS regulars—have run well at times this season at The Bullring.

"If you race here weekly, you definitely have an advantage," said Strand, who leads the national WISSOTA points race. "But we're racing against some of the top drivers in WISSOTA. It's going to take some luck."