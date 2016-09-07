UND MEN'S BASKETBALL: Enjoying the home life

In past seasons, UND largely has opened its men's basketball season with a handful of challenging road games.

This season, UND will play three home games to start the season—the first time that's happened in the past decade.

UND announced its schedule Wednesday, a slate that includes 28 games, a tournament at Wright State of Ohio, a home-and-home series with North Dakota State and a game at Big Ten member Iowa.

"This year's schedule has more of a consistent flow to it unlike years past," said UND coach Brian Jones, who enters his 11th season as the Fighting Hawks' coach. "This will benefit us from an overall evaluation of the team as we work our way through the non league schedule. Our ultimate goal is to be playing consistent basketball throughout Big Sky play."

Jones also said the program still is looking for one more home game, preferably in the first week of December.

"The landscape of college basketball has changed so much in regards to scheduling in recent years. We have some challenges just like a lot of other schools with a similar demographic, but hopefully we can get one more home game scheduled here in the next week or so."

UND so far has scheduled 13 home games. The season begins with home games against Crown College on Nov. 11; Mayville State on Nov. 15 and Presentation College on Nov. 20.

The game against Presentation actually is the opening contest for UND in the Wright State Thanksgiving Invitational.

UND's final three games of that tournament will be played in Dayton, Ohio. The Hawks will play North Florida, Wright State and Cal State-Bakersfield.

Wright State has a new coach familiar to UND. Scott Nagy, who coached at South Dakota State for 21 seasons, took over the Wright State program in the offseason.

UND again will play Northern Iowa, coached by former UND player and assistant coach Ben Jacobson. The Hawks will play at UNI on Dec. 10.

On Dec. 20, UND will play at Iowa, marking the first time in 48 years the teams have played. Both Jones and assistant UND coach Jeff Horner have close ties to the Iowa program.

UND will play NDSU on Dec. 7 in Fargo and again Dec. 16 at The Betty.

In all, UND's 2016-17 schedule includes seven games against opponents that qualified for postseason play in the 2015-16 season.

UND finished 17-16 last season. The Hawks reached the semifinal round of the Big Sky Conference postseason tournament and also advanced to the CollegeInsider.com tournament, where they lost to UC Irvine in the first round.