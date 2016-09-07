AREA PREP NOTEBOOK: Langdon-Munich off to fast start

Two games into the high school football season, Langdon-Munich already has doubled its win total for the entire 2015 season.

The Cardinals are off to a 2-0 start, scoring wins of 47-14 against Turtle Mountain and, last Friday, 40-12 against Northern Cass. Langdon-Munich went 1-7 last season, never scoring more than 32 points in a game.

"A lot of these kids, although they're only juniors, have played varsity ball for two years,'' L-M coach Josh Krivarchka said. "A good chunk of our core group of athletes are third-year starters. We expected to see improvements. And they've competed well.''

The roster is junior-dominated, with Ryan Kram being the lone senior.

Juniors Jacob Delvo, Chase Peebles, Connor Tetrault and Anfernee Economy have been the top offensive threats. Delvo is 21-of-41 passing for 389 yards and has 208 yards rushing on 24 carries. Peebles and Tetrault have 305 and 160 yards rushing, respectively. The top receivers are Economy (8-195) and Tetrault (6-84). Brady Otto and Hayes Haslekaas lead the blocking unit.

"We felt we'd be able to move the ball,'' Krivarchka said. "We felt we had some good weapons coming back. We want to run the ball first and our line has been opening up good holes.

"But we also knew we had to improve our defense. And defense has played really well. We have 7-8 guys flying to the ball really well.''

Tetrault at middle linebacker and Peebles at strong safety have been the top defensive playmakers.

"So far, so good,'' Krivarchka said.

Schwabe on the money

Thompson's football team is off to a 3-0 start, averaging 53 points and 455.3 yards in total offense per game. A big part of that offense for the Tommies has been the pinpoint throwing of Calen Schwabe.

The senior quarterback has completed 20 of the 26 passes he's attempted for .769 percent accuracy. He's thrown for 388 yards and five touchdowns.

"Most of our passes have been relatively short, although we got behind the defense for some long ones last Friday,'' Thompson coach Brady Schwab said.

"We have some deep routes. But we have some checkdowns. Calen is good at reading defenses and finding the open guy. He's a third-year starter and a lot of our receivers have been running the same routes for a couple of years. They know the offense.''

The top receivers are Cadyn Schwabe (7 catches-179 yards, 25.6 per-catch average), Marcus Hughes (4-114, 28.5) and Collin Grotte (4-48, 12.0).

"Calen is putting up good numbers,'' Schwab said. "And there are a lot of yards after the catches. All of the guys who have a number of catches are good runners. To get the yards after the catch like they've been, you have to be a little elusive.''

Aggies win close

Park River/Fordville-Lankin beat every opponent by 19 or more points last season in going undefeated and winning its second straight North Dakota Class A state football title.

The Aggies are off to a 2-0 start. But the margin of victory is much narrower.

The Aggies edged Grafton 24-18 in their season opener and Milnor-North Sargent 12-6 last Friday. Park River/F-L broke ties with game-winning touchdowns in the final minute in both wins.

"We've been inches away from scoring more this year,'' PR/FL coach Robert Goll said. "Last year we were making those plays and scoring a lot.

"We're making it exciting. Any time you're winning in the last minute, it's heart wrenching.''

Philion to enter hall

Long-time area coach Steve Philion has been selected for induction into the Minnesota State High School Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Philion, a 1970 Red Lake Falls High School graduate, is currently head coach at Red Lake County. He will be entering his 37th season as a head coach this winter, the past 10 at RLC. He's also had stops at at Gonvick-Trail and Clearbrook-Gonvick.

Philion's teams have won 557 games. Two of his Clearbrook-Gonvick teams were state qualifiers, finishing as high as fourth in the 1992-93 season, and his teams have played in five Section 8A championship games. He's a two-time winner of the Section 8A coach of the year award.

Induction ceremonies will be Nov. 5 in the Twin Cities. Joining Philion as inductees are Mark Klingsporn of Tartan, Rich Odell of Virginia and John Oxton of Lakeville North.

Briefly

Warroad junior Madison Oelkers has verbally committed to play women's hockey at Minnesota State-Mankato.