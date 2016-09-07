Wild players can't wait to begin Boudreau Era

ST. PAUL—Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk's natural feelings of uncertainty in regards to the coaching search disappeared as soon as the franchise tapped Bruce Boudreau.

And while Dubnyk has yet to have a full conversation with Boudreau four months after the hire—"I'll see him this week sometime and sit down with him for a little bit," Dubnyk said on Wednesday after the team's voluntary skate at Braemar Arena—he feels the Wild got the best option on the market.

"It's exciting for us to go get those people," Dubnyk said of Boudreau and his coaching staff, which also features new faces Scott Stevens and John Anderson. "Out of everybody that was out there, they were certainly the best."

Boudreau's track record speaks for itself.

No active coach has had more regular-season success than the 61-year-old Boudreau. He was the fastest NHL coach ever to 400 wins. He has won more than 200 games with two separate teams—the Washington Capitals and the Anaheim Ducks—and won eight division titles in total.

Now he's bringing his reputation to a franchise ripe with talent and thirsty for a Stanley Cup.

That success obviously resonates with Wild players. And with training camp starting on Sept. 23, they're excited to get back into the swing of things.

"We can kind of press the refresh button and have a new face, new voice in there from the start," forward Charlie Coyle said. "He has a good track record and his teams seem to play pretty well. So everyone is excited to be playing for him."

Aside from his accomplishments, Boudreau also has developed a reputation as a straight shooter over the course of his coaching career.

Coyle has spoken to Boudreau a couple times recently, and said he has already picked up on that no-nonsense approach to things.

"He just says it how it is. He doesn't really sugarcoat, it seems like. He just speaks his mind," Coyle said. "That's what we need. You never want to have someone beat around the bush. ... It's nice to have a guy like that. Definitely."

Though no player on the current roster has ever played for Boudreau, most have played against him at some point.

"I know the type of team that he coaches," new forward Eric Staal said. "He's an up-tempo guy. He's one of those people that pushes players to be at their best. That's a good thing."

Boudreau won four straight division titles with the Ducks. He also lost four straight Game 7's in the playoffs, which ultimately led to his dismissal in Anaheim.

"Anaheim was always a tough team," Dubnyk acknowledged.

Staal is hoping, with Boudreau's at the helm, opponents start saying the same thing about Minnesota—sooner rather than later.

"I've heard good things from other guys that have played for him," he said. "I'm excited for it. Hopefully he'll be able to push the right buttons with our group and make us an elite team starting early on."