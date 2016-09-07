Aug 11, 2016; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) and quarterback Sam Bradford (7) on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles defeated the Buccaneers, 17-9. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

"Wrap up those items left on your bucket list," Vikings fans cried, "for Teddy Bridgewater—the chosen one, the last good Minnesota quarterback since Daunte Culpepper—has fallen, and so has the sky."

This is especially true in fantasy football in the Upper Midwest, where surging optimism about Minnesota's Super Bowl aspirations and fantasy hopefuls high on Bridgewater collided to create a perfect storm that had homers taking Teddy much, much too soon.

If you were one of those misguided souls taking Bridgewater before the 10th round and now have a hole to fill, may this be a lesson for you.

For the real-life Vikings, hope may continue to spring eternal. This has been Adrian Peterson's offense for the past decade, and it will continue to be this season. A Minnesota offense that ranked last in passing attempts in 2015 will no doubt lean on the same formula to defend its NFC North title.

The acquisition of Sam Bradford will not be enough to convince offensive coordinator Norv Turner to transition to a pass-first offense—but that was never the plan with Bridgewater, anyway. Bradford and stop-gap Shaun Hill will continue to play one role in fantasy this season: passable bye week options, and that's only depending on weekly matchups.

Will Wentz soar?

Carson Wentz's outlook before and after the Bradford trade are night and day. The former North Dakota State quarterback was expecting to spend a redshirt season on the Philadelphia sideline this season. Since the move—which Wentz learned about while laying in a corn field, hunting geese (of course)—the Bismarck native had gone from benchwarmer to starter.

He'll get an opportunity to shine straight away Week 1 versus Cleveland, but then faces far tougher fare in Chicago and Pittsburgh before an early bye week. The Eagles were in for a long season no matter who plays under center, so Wentz should get the chance to have an extended audition.

That being said, I wouldn't look for much out of him. Going from college to the pros always has rough patches, and Wentz spent the preseason not getting many reps with the first-team offense while nursing injured ribs. After he has a chance to get comfortable and develop some chemistry with his targets, Wentz could be useful later in the season as an injury replacement or bye-week flier in deeper leagues.

Don't do it

My main fantasy league does its draft abnormally early, typically during the third week of preseason action. After the year Jordy Nelson had in 2014, I was thrilled to designate him as one of my keepers.

Then, in the fifth round of our live draft, I watched Nelson crumple up like used tissue paper. I followed suit, collapsing on the living room floor while a team owner's little sister watching on Skype asked "What's wrong with Robb?"

Well, Jordy is back. (The same can't be said for my dignity.) Coach Mike McCarthy told the media Nelson will be allowed to go "full bore" against Jacksonville, and the veteran receiver confirmed Wednesday there would be no snap count for him.

I'm looking for there to be a bit of rust that Nelson will need to knock off after a season on the sidelines. He's a top talent, but I'm significantly curbing expectations for him Week 1—especially if the forecast holds up and rain plays a role on Sunday.

Here's a look at a few more guys I think fantasy owners should avoid this week:

• Kelvin Benjamin, Carolina: Another guy who went down with an ACL tear last season, he'll face a tough task Thursday night while his teammates try to block out some Super Bowl PTSD against Denver. Coach Ron Rivera also indicated Benjamin's snaps will be dialed back early in the season to spread out playing time amongst his receiving corps.

• Carlos Hyde, San Francisco: A very versatile option—particularly in PPR leagues—Hyde will be the primary focus of a strong Los Angeles defense. Owners should expect a defensive gameplan tailored to shutting Hyde down.

• Cecil Shorts III, Tampa Bay: Signed on Wednesday, Shorts looks like an intriguing talent for those who are regretting a few draft picks. Don't bother with him, though, as he'll be well overshadowed by Mike Evans and Vincent Jackson.