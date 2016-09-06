Tuesday's local clipboard

Maddie Anderson paved the way for the 7-2 Roughriders with 17 kills. Maggie Steffen was also a major contributor with 16 kills, two blocks and an ace. Lexi Robson dished out 29 assists.

Red River plays at Fargo Shanley on Thursday.

Sacred Heart 3, Climax-Fisher 0

East Grand Forks Sacred Heart swept Climax-Fisher in straight sets Tuesday at home.

Ivy Edwards paced the Eagles with 10 kills and five aces while Jessica Remer tallied nine kills.

"It was a good match," said Sacred Heart coach Emily Vonasek. "I was very pleased with how aggressive we were attacking the ball which stemmed from our good passing."

The Eagles improve to 2-1 and play at Crookston on Thursday.

BOYS SOCCER

GF Red River 1, Fargo North 0

Mohamed Ahmed scored the game's lone goal in the 68th minute to seal the win for Grand Forks Red River against Fargo North on Tuesday.

"It was a little closer than we wanted it to be," said Red River coach Luke Glasoe." North played well and had a lot of opportunities so it was a really fun game to watch."

Red River plays at East Grand Forks Senior High on Monday.

GIRLS SOCCER

EGF Senior High 0, Bemidji 0

East Grand Forks Senior High and Bemidji played to a scoreless tie thanks to 14 saves from Green Wave goalie McKenzie Whalen.

"Kenzie played out of her mind," said Senior High coach Jessica Bina. "She faced a lot of shots point blank and saw the ball really well tonight. Overall we are happy with the tie. Bemidji is a great team."

The Wave play at Moorhead on Thursday.

GIRLS TENNIS

Moorhead 4, EGF Senior High 3

East Grand Forks Senior High received singles wins from Emma Dietrich, Jenna Dietrich and Maggie Dietrich but Moorhead swept the doubles in downing the Green Wave on Tuesday.

"We lost two three-set matches so this score could have been much different," said Senior High coach Kyle Hanson. "We are taking steps. We've been working on volleys and the girls have improved and are thinking about finishing those shots. For most of the lineup, serving has been very good for us."