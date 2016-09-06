PREP VOLLEYBALL: Pesch comes through for Wave

East Grand Forks Senior High's Haylie Carlstrom (left) and Livia Pesch go up for the block against Central's Ashley Bratvold during Tuesday's match.

Grand Forks Central's Taylor White reaches to hit the ball against East Grand Forks Tuesday at Central High School. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Livia Pesch is switching positions on the East Grand Forks Senior High volleyball team this season. On Tuesday, the junior was a momentum switcher.

Pesch had a big finish to the first set and start to the second set in sparking the Green Wave to a 27-25, 25-15, 25-21 road sweep of Grand Forks Central.

"Livia had a nice night,'' Senior High coach Sara Schnathorst said. "If we lose that first set, that could have been a different match. Central had momentum. But we stole it.''

Pesch sparked a closing 8-1 run in the opening set. Her kill for a side out pulled the Wave within 24-20. Pesch then served four straight points, the last two on aces, as Senior High pulled even at 24. A Sadie McGee gave Central back a 25-24 lead, but Senior High scored the last three points, the set winner on a Megan Boman service ace.

Pesch served six straight points, three on aces, to start the second set and the Wave never trailed in the set.

"Livia is such an athletic kid,'' Schnathorst said. "She was our JV setter last year. We threw her in as a middle hitter this year and she's doing really well.''

Senior High finished off the match by pulling away from a 19-19 tie with a 6-1 run to win the final set, with Haylie Carlstrom putting down a kill for match point.

Pesch finished with 11 points on four kills, a block and six service aces. She led a balanced attack that included Julia Warmack (nine kills, one block), Haylie Carlstrom (eight kills, one block) and Natalie Carlstrom (eight kills, one service ace). Kayla Nelson handed out 25 assists for the 2-0 Wave.

"Last year, when teams went on runs on us, we tended to fall apart,'' Schnathorst said. "Today, we didn't do that. Central plays such scrappy defense. They weren't going away.''

Central had a season-high 19 kills, led by McGee with five and Shayla Ouellete and Ashley Bratvold with three apiece. Five kills and two blocks came in the first set.

"That good start was huge,'' Central coach Katie Arthur said. "But we lost momentum.

"We haven't had many matches with more than six kills this year. We've relied on our opponents' errors. We started doing that (after the good start). We have to get into an aggressive mindset to earn our points.''

The Knights dropped to 2-7.