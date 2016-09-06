GIRLS GOLF: Riders first again

The No. 1 in the Grand Forks Red River girls lineup is usually the No. 1 in the Eastern Dakota Conference. The question from meet to meet is who that No. 1 is going to be, junior Morgan Hetletved or senior Hilary Whalen.

Whalen was medalist with a 76 and Hetletved was two strokes back to finish second as Red River won the title Tuesday at the Grand Forks Invitational girls high school meet at King's Walk Golf Course. The Riders' season-low 323 score beat runner-up West Fargo Sheyenne by 20 strokes. Grand Forks Central was eighth with a 425.

Red River has won all four EDC meets this season. Hetletved was medalist in the first two. Whalen tied for first in the third meet before winning at King's Walk with a season-low round.

There is no competitiveness between the two. "I try to beat myself, not necessarily Morgan,'' Whalen said. "I always want to do better than what I shot in my last meet.''

Hetletved, who has the low average in the EDC this season at 79.5 (Whalen is second at 83.17), said any competition within the team is a good situation.

"You always want to be the best,'' Hetletved said. "We both want to do well. If one of us beats the other, it's like, 'Good for you.' We can play more relaxed, knowing that we both can shoot good scores.''

Those good scores don't stop with the top two. The Roughriders had five of the top nine scores at King's Walk. Lily Bredemeier (84) tied for fourth, Lexi Laframboise (85) was eighth and Betsy Seaver (86) tied for ninth, even though her round wasn't good enough to count in Red River's team score. With that quality depth, Red River has won every EDC meet by 16 or more strokes.

"It's been so awesome because we're all doing so well,'' Whalen said.

Red River coach Eric Sanders said camaraderie rather competitive best describes the Riders.

"Golf is sort of unique because it is a team sport as well as an individual sport,'' Sanders said. "Our girls are pretty selfless. They're fired up whenever anyone on the team shoots a good round.

"There has to be competitiveness, too. Somebody always wins. On our team, it's friendly competition.''

On Tuesday, the difference was on the greens. "Hilary made two really good birdie putts,'' Sanders said. "That was the key.''

Central was led by Taiylor Ellingson, who shot an 89.