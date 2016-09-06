The ice in Ralph Engelstad Arena was painted Tuesday with the interlocking 'ND' at center.

UND’s new Fighting Hawk logo won’t appear on any playing surfaces until at least next season.

The interlocking ND logo -- which has been at center ice for each of the last six UND men’s hockey national championship season -- was painted on the ice at Ralph Engelstad Arena on Tuesday. It is the only center-ice stencil available for the ice crew.

The Fighting Hawk logo also does not yet appear on the basketball and volleyball floor at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center or the women’s soccer team’s Bronson Field complex.

It is not expected to appear on the turf at the Alerus Center, home of the football team, either. The Alerus turf is expected to be the same as last year with ‘North Dakota’ written in the end zones.

The logo will slowly be appearing in other spots in the venues, though.

The first spot it showed up was on the decal wall of the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.