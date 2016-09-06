Vikings QB Bridgewater scheduled for Thursday surgery

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater throws during warm ups before an Aug. 12 preseason NFL football game with the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN reported Bridgewater will undergo the operation to repair the ACL in the left knee that he also dislocated on Aug. 30 during practice. He will be sidelined all of this season and his availability for the 2017 campaign will be determined at a later time.

Minnesota doctors believe Bridgewater will make a full recovery.

The Vikings acquired Sam Bradford from the Philadelphia Eagles to be their quarterback for this season.

Bradford plans to help Bridgewater with his recovery. He has recovered from two ACL surgeries.

"I wanted to make it known that I was available and willing to talk to him about it, and then I asked him if he could please be here as much as possible to help me out, I would really appreciate that too," Bradford said in reference of his need to quickly learn the Vikings' offense.

Bridgewater was injured on a non-contact play during practice.

His mental outlook has remained positive despite the injury hardship.

"In order to have a testimony, you have to have a test," Bridgewater said last week. "I come from amazing DNA, I watched my mom fight and win against breast cancer. We will, as a team, attack my rehab with the same vigor and energy. My faith is strong, my faith is unwavering and my vision is clear. My purpose will not be denied."