Gophers defense unveils new look in season-opening win

MINNEAPOLIS—For their first play against Oregon State in Thursday's season opener, the Gophers defense lined up with four linemen and three linebackers.

Ho hum. That's been the base look current head coach Tracy Claeys used when he was defensive coordinator from 2011-15, and new coordinator Jay Sawvel has maintained that fundamental formation.

The intrigue came on the second defensive series. Minnesota's first substitution package appeared to reveal a wrinkle that Claeys, Sawvel and their staff have been working on since spring practices.

Facing the Beavers' spread personnel, the Gophers had a 2-4 formation, with two defensive tackles and four linebackers. It's a package used by former Wisconsin defensive coordinator Dave Aranda.

Upon Sawvel's request last spring, Aranda visited Minneapolis to consult on possible ways to make the Gophers defense better. Aranda, who became the defensive coordinator at LSU last offseason, had built his success on a 3-4 base — and that seemed to be the obvious page Sawvel would incorporate from Aranda's playbook.

But while the Gophers used some 3-4 scheme in the 30-23 win over the Beavers, the 2-4 front played a bigger, more exotic role. Oregon State tried to spread the Gophers out, and Minnesota countered with the pass-rushing formation that has a nickel set of five defensive backs.

After Thursday's win, Claeys said spring practices were primarily used for substitution packages, such as the 2-4, 3-4, nickel and other variations. With offenses trying to be more multiple in the looks they give defenses, the defenses have counter-attacked more often with sub packages. To make these sub packages work, the Gophers set out to identify and place their best edge pass rushers.

"That was part of bringing Dave up here and finding out ways to do that and still be pretty sound against the run," Claeys said. "So I think that was good for us and when people spread the field on us, I think that is a good way for us to get pressure."

Middle linebackers Cody Poock and Nick Rallis stood out as edge rushers in practices. Come Thursday, Poock and Rallis were on the outside of defensive tackles Andrew Stelter and Steve Richardson in the first play in the 2-4. Outside linebackers Jack Lynn and Jon Celestin moved to the middle. This look also allows defensive ends such as Gaelin Elmore to be tackles and provide better pass rush up the middle.

But what the Gophers had put on paper for the 2-4 in the first game was disrupted by the second play they used it. Poock was lined up on the right side and dropped to the middle. In pass coverage, he hit Beavers receiver Jordan Villamin and was ejected for targeting. In the second half, Celestin and Tai'yon Devers were both ejected for targeting and won't be available for the first half of the Indiana State game, per NCAA rules.

On the first play of the second quarter, Devers, a true freshman, was a wide, stand-up defensive end and burst past right tackle Dustin Stanton. Devers sacked and forced a fumble of QB Darrel Garretson, which was recovered by Richardson.

Later in the second quarter, Rallis rushed off the edge in the 2-4 and hurt his left arm after falling to the turf. The injury will force Rallis to miss Saturday's game against Indiana State.

"It took us a little bit but I thought the (coaches) did a good job of getting the people in there that we needed to," Claeys said.

With Rallis out Thursday, true freshman Kamal Martin became an edge rusher in the 2-4. When Devers outraced Stanton to sack Garretson and force a second fumble, Martin recovered the ball.

On third and eight in the third quarter, Martin came from his edge spot in the 2-4. He smacked Garretson as the Beavers' QB attempted shovel pass, forcing an incompletion and an Oregon State punt. Claeys said Devers has the fastest first step of any Gophers pass rusher, and coaches have had a lot of praise for Martin throughout fall camp.

Before the wrinkles were unveiled to the public in prime time Thursday, Sawvel said Aranda's assistance would be more nuance such as where to slide a coverage than structural changes, going to 3-4 from 4-3.

"We didn't set out to go and reinvent our entire defense," Sawvel said. "But still, we talk to people every year and try to get an idea on — 'Hey, what's making you call this blitz? Why are you looking for this?' "