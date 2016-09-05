PREP SPORTS: A leader by example

Polries is head girls track coach and an assistant cross country coach at Grand Forks Central High School. His distance runners run a 5-kilometer course. Polries can top that: He recently won the inaugural Maah Daah Hey 100, a 106-mile race run through the Badlands of western North Dakota.

"I don't bring (the race) up, but the kids have asked a lot about it,'' Polries said. "I think it's hard for them to comprehend when they sometimes struggle to run two or three miles. I just tell them it's all about training.''

Polries has had his share of running success.

He was a top-three finisher at the Class B state track meet and finished fourth in state cross country while competing at Mayville-Portland-CG High School, from which he graduated in 1997. He was a conference steeplechase champion competing for Jamestown College. He's run marathons and he's competed in four previous Maah Daah Hey bike races.

But to run 100 miles in one outing was a first.

"I've gone four times to the Maah Daah bike race,'' Polries said. "I always thought it would be fun to run it. I started getting into the ultra stuff, runs longer than a 26.2-mile marathon, awhile ago. There's something about the ultras that seemed interesting. The atmosphere is different, more laid back.

"I did the competitive thing in high school and college. And I still like that. But this is different. Everybody shares tips. They all want to see each other succeed.''

Polries covered the course in 26 hours, 11 minutes and 46 seconds.

The race runs north and south through the Badlands, starting near Watford City and ending at Medora. The final mile into Medora is on paved road. There are about four miles of gravel roads. Otherwise, the course is a narrow, dirt, single-runner trail, sometimes weaving through areas with sharp dropoffs along the side. At one point, runners cross a shallow part of the Little Missouri River.

"It's pretty scenic,'' Polries said. "It's pretty relentless, constantly running up and down. It's not like running the Greenway here in town. You don't see any towns, houses or people, just a few oil wells. You're running through canyons and around buttes.''

Polries was one of six runners competing in the Maah Daah Hey. He jumped to an early lead and was by himself for much of the race. Along the way, he saw porcupines, skunks, mule deer and bighorn sheep.

"I've never seen a rattler, but some guys I know have on the bike race,'' Polries said. "I haven't seen any mountain lions, but they're out there. I was running with Nick Stromme (from his support team) at night, we were wearing head lamps and we saw a pair of eyes watching us after dark. We didn't feel very good right then.''

Stromme, along with Aaron Kennedy and Laura Wendt, made up Polries' support team. They supplied food and water along the course and occasionally ran with Polries to help his pace. But Polries was alone for the most part.

The most uneasy part of the run was a near encounter not with wildlife, but with a bull from a rancher's herd of cattle.

"I was running alone, came up over an embankment and he was right there, about 25 feet ahead of me on the trail with his back to me,'' Polries said. "I stopped, he turned around, saw me and sort of growled at me. He was big and acting aggressive.

"I went off the trail to the brush on the side to get around him. He kept turning around to watch me. It was pretty uncomfortable. When I got past him, I ran a pretty fast mile after that, looking back to see where he was.''

Over a 106-mile course, however, speed wasn't a big factor. Polries relied on steadiness and doggedness. The biggest obstacle, he said, wasn't physical pain. Rather, it was the mental aspect.

'My longest training run was 40 miles,'' Polries said. "I've run a marathon and (on the Maah Daah Hey) you've run a marathon and you're thinking, 'You still have about three marathons to go to the finish.' It's a mind game. I'd done the course on my bike so you try to split it up by landmarks.

"I've always liked to challenge myself. I think I've always been pretty competitive, against others and with myself. You want to see what you can do, to challenge yourself.''