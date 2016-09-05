UND FOOTBALL: Back to work

On Saturday, the UND football program will face Bowling Green, a team that surrendered 77 points last weekend against Ohio State.

Another team around the country might be drooling, looking ahead with great anticipation at a defense gashed that hard in Week 1.

But the Fighting Hawks, who slipped to No. 25 in the national rankings on Monday, are looking inward coming off a one-touchdown performance in a Week 1 13-9 loss at Stony Brook.

"Putting in all that work and getting a loss is tough," UND quarterback Keaton Studsrud said. "But we're past that. We can't change it. It was the first game and stuff happens. Guys are ready to get after it against Bowling Green."

Studsrud, who opened the season on a Thursday night in Long Island, said he watched the Falcons play at Ohio State, the No. 6-ranked team in the country.

"The defense was tough to get a read because our offense and Ohio State are completely different," Studsrud said. "I want to come out and do a lot better this week. I didn't get in a groove and that happens, but we're past it."

Studsrud, who had a 60 percent completion percentage in 2015, started 6-for-17 against Stony Brook. The junior, however, did go 7-for-8 passing in the fourth quarter.

"We think we can execute better than we did," UND coach Bubba Schweigert said. "Now, we have a starting point and it's important how we move forward and that we handle it the right way."

UND ran for only 63 yards against Stony Brook. The Fighting Hawks started four new offensive linemen in guards Dan Bell and Demon Taylor, center Michael Coe and right tackle Mat Cox.

"We think we can play more aggressive and faster," Schweigert said of his offensive line. "One thing helps you play more aggressive is to be more sound with technique."

Schweigert said linemen also struggled with defensive shifting, something he expects more of against Bowling Green.

"We have to get some movement and our backs have to be patient," Schweigert said. "Sometimes we gave up on a play before we should have. We have to get back to feeling good about the plan and where the seams are going to be."

One hurdle in the offensive resurgence plans will be at wide receiver, where No. 1 wide receiver Clive Georges suffered a season-ending leg injury against Stony Brook.

The only change on the depth chart from Stony Brook to Bowling Green was Georges' spot, which now lists true freshman Travis Toivonen.

"We were very disappointed in what happened," Schweigert said of the injury. "There's a senior who was in very good shape and really had a good fall camp. He was playing fast and at a high level. You move forward. Injuries are an unfortunate part of the game. Other guys get an opportunity now to step up. It's a big opportunity for guys at the wide receiver position."

UND was able to receive some good injury news elsewhere. Schweigert said safety Cole Reyes was held out in the second half against Stony Brook for precautionary reasons.

He said Reyes is getting healthier this week and is expected to be available against the Falcons.

Reyes, despite his limited work against Stony Brook, earned Big Sky Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors, the league announced Monday.

Reyes, a junior captain, had eight tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, a sack, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and registered a safety against the Seawolves.