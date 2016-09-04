Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Calm after the clash as both sides call for peace in pipeline protest

    LOCAL CLIPBOARD

    By Wayne Nelson Today at 11:26 p.m.

    Local-area clipboard

    6

    Golf

    UND ties for fourth

    NEBRASKA CITY, Neb.— UND finished in a tie for fourth place at the UNO Invitational that wrapped up Sunday.

    Ally Rogers and Alexis Guggisberg each shot a 75 during Sunday's final round to move the Fighting Hawks up two positions.

    Rogers wound up tied for 12th place individually in her collegiate debut. Guggisberg tied for 14th. Rogers finished with a 54-hole total of 234 while Guggisberg finished one shot behind her teammate.

    South Dakota State won the team title, finishing 23 strokes better than runner-up North Dakota State.

    UND will compete at the Hobble Creek Fall Classic next week in Springville, Utah.

    Explore related topics:sportsGFEGFSports
    Wayne Nelson
    Nelson is the sports editor of the Herald
    WNelson@gfherald.com
    (701) 780-1268
    Advertisement
    randomness