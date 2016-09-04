LOCAL CLIPBOARD

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb.— UND finished in a tie for fourth place at the UNO Invitational that wrapped up Sunday.

Ally Rogers and Alexis Guggisberg each shot a 75 during Sunday's final round to move the Fighting Hawks up two positions.

Rogers wound up tied for 12th place individually in her collegiate debut. Guggisberg tied for 14th. Rogers finished with a 54-hole total of 234 while Guggisberg finished one shot behind her teammate.

South Dakota State won the team title, finishing 23 strokes better than runner-up North Dakota State.

UND will compete at the Hobble Creek Fall Classic next week in Springville, Utah.