GGF NOTEBOOK: Knights thrive in longer races

The Knights are ranked No. 1 in the latest North Dakota Class A state coaches poll. They've won two of their first three meets and have yet to be beaten by a North Dakota opponent.

That success comes in the first season in which the North Dakota girls cross country races were extended from four to five kilometers. The added distance of approximately half a mile plays to the strength of the Knights.

"It's a good change for us,'' veteran Central coach Sean Allan said. "None of our girls are the 800-type runners. They handle longer distances better.

"They're all more about stamina than speed. We don't have girls who have big kicks. They grind away, setting a steady, fast pace over longer distances rather than relying on a sprint at the end of a race.''

Central has three of the top six ranked runners in the state. Senior Karly Ackley is ranked first, junior Rachel Torrey is fifth and sophomore Alexis Roehl sixth. At last season's state meet, Ackley finished second, Roehl fifth and Torrey 13th in helping the Knights to a second-place finish behind Bismarck High.

"They're running the same pace over five kilometers as they did in 4K races last year,'' Allan said of his athletes. "We've noticed some girls on other teams who are struggling to run the same paces they did in the 4K races in the past.''

Sophia Roehl, Aislinn Hunter and Silje Kindseth have been batting for the Knights' fourth and fifth spots.

Central has yet to run against defending state champion Bismarck which, like Central, has a strong nucleus back from last season. The Knights will run in a meet in Bismarck on Sept. 17. "It will be a good test for us,'' Allan said.

Rider golfers dominating

Grand Forks Red River has put up some strong numbers in winning the first three Eastern Dakota Conference girls golf meets this season.

The Roughriders opened the EDC schedule by winning the Grand Forks Invitational at the Grand Forks Country Club with a 336; no team shot a round that low in an EDC meet in the last two seasons. Then, last Tuesday, the Riders shot a 333 to win the Fargo Invitational, the lowest round shot in a conference meet since 2012.

The last time a Red River team shot better than a 333 score was in 2007.

"Knowing the capabilities of these girls, and the work they've put in, it's fun to see them go out and produce,'' Red River coach Eric Sanders said.

Red River's Morgan Hetletved has the low average in the EDC at 79.8. Three other Riders are in the top nine in EDC for low averages, Hilary Whalen (third, 84.6), Betsy Seaver (sixth, 89.0) and Lily Bredemeier (ninth, 91.4). All four have shot sub-90 rounds, as has teammate Kelly DeBeltz.

"I expected our team to be in the mix for the top of the EDC,'' Sanders said. "We had everybody back from last year. We had the two lowest averages returning in Morgan and Hilary. Betsy was a bit of an unknown because she hadn't played the last two years, but I expected her to do well.

"To have that one-two punch that Morgan and Hilary gives us is huge. You can't shoot a real low team score without two good girls. But you can't do it without quality depth, either. And we've had four quality scores in almost every meet.''

Grand Forks hosts a conference meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday at King's Walk.

Young Knights excelling

Grand Forks Central's boys tennis team is off to a 4-0 start with a young lineup.

Sophomore James Votava is 2-2 at No. 1 singles. Freshmen Gary Wu and Kyle Stauss are 3-0 and 4-0, respectively, playing second and third singles. At the bottom of the singles lineup have been seventh graders Logan Sandberg (4-0) and Cole Spicer (2-0).

The only seniors to play singles have been Noah Cieklinski (4-0) and Gunnar Gibbs (2-1).

"It's not rare to have a young lineup in tennis,'' Central coach Max Weisser said. "But I can't remember a lot of Central teams that had lineups with this many young players.

"But, as far as success, you probably don't see younger kids always doing this well. I knew they had talent. But I didn't know how we'd do early in the season. We have some new kids, and other kids who played last year, but have moved up quite a few spots in the lineup.''

Wu and Votava played No. 6 singles last season and Stauss was at No. 5. "To move up like they have and do well, that's a tribute to them putting in a lot of time in the offseason,'' Weisser said.