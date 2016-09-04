SUNDAY SCOREBOARD
Auto racing
6
Greenbush Race Park
Saturday's results
Modifieds
Feature—1. Rick Delaine; 2. Ward Imrie; 3. Mark Esala; 4. Billy Vogel; 5. Brody Strachen
Streets
Feature—1. Ryan Johnson; 2. Shawn Teunis; 3. Art Linert; 4. Jesse Teunis; 5. Chase Boen
Midwest modifieds
Feature—1. Jordan Wahl; 2. Shane Wahl; 3. Cody Wall; 4. Justin Olson; 5. Charles Davis
Lightning sprints
Feature --1 . Eric Johnson; 2. Ryan Davies; 3. Kelsi Pederson; 4. Kyle Cole; 5. Charles Davis
Pure stocks
Feature—1. Stan Olson; 2. Cory Peterson; 3. Dusty Caspers; 4. Chad Hagen; 5. Ryan Hagen
4 cylinders
Feature—1. John Curren; 2. Scott Perdonic; 3. Tom Morriseau; 4. Mike Demchuk; 5. Jim Mulholland
Outlaw mini-mods
Feature—1. Kelly Steel; 2. Clayton Bahr; 3. Dane Olson; 4. John Dulmage; 5. Cole Isensee
NOSA sprints
Sunday's results
In Glyndon, Minn.
Feature—1. Austin Pierce; 2. Dusty Zomer; 3. Wade Nygaard; 4. Shane Roemeling; 5. Zach Wilde; 6. Nick Omdahl; 7. Jade Hastings; 8. Ty Hanten; 9. Jordan Graham; 10. Trent Stengl
NLRA
Sunday's results
In Alexandria, Minn.
Feature—1. Don Shaw; 2. Dustin Strand; 3. Brad Seng; 4. Zach Johnson; 5. Corey Nelson; 6. Shane Edginton; 7. Cole Schill; 8. Mike Balcaen; 9. Shawn Meyer; 10. Matt Smith
College football
6
Sunday's result
Texas 50, Notre Dame 47, 2 OT
Late Saturday
Wyoming 40, Northern Illinois 34, OT
Montana 41, St. Francis, Pa.,31
Western Oregon 28, Sacramento State 30
Arizona State 44, Northern Arizona 13