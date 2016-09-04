Search
    SUNDAY SCOREBOARD

    By Wayne Nelson Today at 10:42 p.m.

    Auto racing

    6

    Greenbush Race Park

    Saturday's results

    Modifieds

    Feature—1. Rick Delaine; 2. Ward Imrie; 3. Mark Esala; 4. Billy Vogel; 5. Brody Strachen

    Streets

    Feature—1. Ryan Johnson; 2. Shawn Teunis; 3. Art Linert; 4. Jesse Teunis; 5. Chase Boen

    Midwest modifieds

    Feature—1. Jordan Wahl; 2. Shane Wahl; 3. Cody Wall; 4. Justin Olson; 5. Charles Davis

    Lightning sprints

    Feature --1 . Eric Johnson; 2. Ryan Davies; 3. Kelsi Pederson; 4. Kyle Cole; 5. Charles Davis

    Pure stocks

    Feature—1. Stan Olson; 2. Cory Peterson; 3. Dusty Caspers; 4. Chad Hagen; 5. Ryan Hagen

    4 cylinders

    Feature—1. John Curren; 2. Scott Perdonic; 3. Tom Morriseau; 4. Mike Demchuk; 5. Jim Mulholland

    Outlaw mini-mods

    Feature—1. Kelly Steel; 2. Clayton Bahr; 3. Dane Olson; 4. John Dulmage; 5. Cole Isensee

    NOSA sprints

    Sunday's results

    In Glyndon, Minn.

    Feature—1. Austin Pierce; 2. Dusty Zomer; 3. Wade Nygaard; 4. Shane Roemeling; 5. Zach Wilde; 6. Nick Omdahl; 7. Jade Hastings; 8. Ty Hanten; 9. Jordan Graham; 10. Trent Stengl

    NLRA

    Sunday's results

    In Alexandria, Minn.

    Feature—1. Don Shaw; 2. Dustin Strand; 3. Brad Seng; 4. Zach Johnson; 5. Corey Nelson; 6. Shane Edginton; 7. Cole Schill; 8. Mike Balcaen; 9. Shawn Meyer; 10. Matt Smith

    College football

    6

    Sunday's result

    Texas 50, Notre Dame 47, 2 OT

    Late Saturday

    Wyoming 40, Northern Illinois 34, OT

    Montana 41, St. Francis, Pa.,31

    Western Oregon 28, Sacramento State 30

    Arizona State 44, Northern Arizona 13

