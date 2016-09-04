The quarterback, acquired Saturday by the Vikings from Philadelphia, has missed 27 of 48 games the past three seasons because of injuries. He did sit out only two last year, with a shoulder injury and concussion, and that was a lot better than the 25 he missed the previous two seasons with St. Louis because of two torn anterior cruciate ligaments.

But it's not just Bradford's physical health that could be a concern. NFL analyst and former quarterback Joe Theismann said the mental part of Bradford also might need work as he prepares to take over for injured starter Teddy Bridgewater.

Bradford signed a two-year, $35 million contract extension last March with the Eagles. But after Philadelphia in April selected quarterback Carson Wentz with the No. 2 pick in the draft, Bradford asked to be traded and then missed a week of voluntary workouts in protest before finally reporting.

"I don't like the part that he appears to be fragile,'' said Theismann, who led Washington to a win in Super Bowl XVII in 1983. "I think it's a position where you need to be physically tough and mentally tough, and when he came out and made statements when they drafted Carson Wentz in Philadelphia, instead of going and competing for the job ... you sort of got the impression he wasn't happy and he wanted out.

"To me, that's not a mentally tough person and a competitor, and I was bothered with that. So now let's see how tough he is. He's got a chance to prove how tough he is. I'll tell you this, Teddy Bridgewater is one tough kid and the Vikings are one tough football team, and they need somebody tough to lead them.''

It won't be Bridgewater until at least 2017. He was lost for the season with a dislocated left knee and torn ACL suffered last Tuesday in practice.

The Vikings, apparently not enthralled with the prospect of Shaun Hill, 36, taking over, dealt a first-round pick in 2017 and a conditional fourth-round selection in 2018 for Bradford, 28. They will pay his $7 million base salary this season, and he would be on the books for $17 million if the Vikings keep him around for 2017 on his current deal.

While Theismann has some questions about Bradford, he said the Vikings made the best move possible considering their "desperate" circumstances.

"The Vikings will rely on a solid running game (with Adrian Peterson) and a great defense, and give (Bradford) a chance to assimilate himself,'' Theismann said. "Sam is a very bright kid.''

The Pioneer Press spoke to three other NFL quarterbacks turned analysts: Rich Gannon, Steve Beuerlein and Mark Malone. All agreed that while Bradford has had his ups and downs in six previous NFL seasons, the Vikings didn't have a lot of options.

The regular-season begins Sunday in Tennessee. The Vikings openly were talking when Bridgewater was healthy about winning the Super Bowl.

"You're NFC North defending champions and now all of a sudden you lose your starting quarterback, what are you going to do, scrap the season?'' said Gannon, a CBS analyst who played for Minnesota from 1987-92. "I'm not saying they couldn't win with Shaun Hill, but they said, 'We've got too good of a team here and if we want to make a run, we've got to make sure we've got a quality quarterback.' ''

Is Bradford that guy? Bradford, who spent his first five years with the Rams, threw for 3,725 yards in 2015 for the Eagles and had a solid passer rating of 86.4, but his career mark remains a mediocre 81.0.

"He had three different (offensive) coordinators his first three seasons and that's a dysfunctional situation,'' Gannon said of Bradford, who now had had six in seven years. "He's had injuries. But Bradford is a good player if you really look under the hood. ... I don't think he's hit his stride yet. He throws the ball well, and he's got some pretty good athleticism.''

Beuerlein said he's long been a "big supporter" of Bradford. Beuerlein agreed coaching changes and the injuries have been disruptive, but he has faith in how he will perform under offensive coordinator Norv Turner.

"He's never gotten comfortable and never gotten in a rhythm, so he's never reached his potential, but I believe this guy can spin the football with anybody,'' said Beuerlein, a CBS analyst who had Turner as his coordinator in Dallas from 1991-92. "The best quarterback coach in football and offensive coordinator is Norv Turner. ... Norv will be smart and conservative and safe with Bradford, and as the season goes along he'll start asking more of him.''

Bradford has been busy learning Turner's system since Saturday. While Hill still could be in line to start at Tennessee, it likely won't be long before Bradford is behind center.

"They gave up a lot and they're paying a lot of money to a guy I don't know if you can consider a franchise quarterback because he just hasn't been on field long enough,'' said Malone, who hosts a show on NBC Sports Radio "But not to talk derogatory about Shaun, I think (Bradford is) a big upgrade.

"I think (Vikings coach) Mike Zimmer and (general manager) Rick Spielman decided (that), 'We got to give a reason we can still complete and if it's going to cost us that, let's go ahead and do it.' Sometimes you got to roll the dice in this league.''