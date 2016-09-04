Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) hits a grand slam during the second inning against the Chicago White Sox at Target Field on Sunday. Photo by Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

MINNEAPOLIS—Tim Anderson's two-run double in the top of the 12th inning lifted the Chicago White Sox to a 13-11 win over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday afternoon at Target Field.

Omar Narvaez and Adam Eaton each hit singles off Twins reliever Pat Dean to set up Anderson, who dumped a two-base hit into the left-field corner, scoring both runners.

Jose Abreu hit a pair of three-run homers and finished with a career-high seven RBIs as the White Sox salvaged a four-game series split with their Central Division rivals.

Abreu, Todd Frazier, Melky Cabrera and Anderson each finished with three hits. Anderson, Avisail Garcia and Adam Eaton each knocked in a pair of runs.

Both teams had chances to win the game late. Chicago scored three runs over the final two innings and took an 11-10 lead in the top of the ninth on Garcia's two-run single up the middle with the bases loaded off Twins closer Brandon Kintzler.

But White Sox closer David Robertson couldn't hang onto the lead, walking the leadoff man in the bottom of the ninth before surrendering a run-scoring double to the left-center field gap by pinch hitter Kurt Suzuki. Brian Dozier was intentionally walked with two outs to put a pair of runners on, but Jorge Polanco fouled out to end the threat and send the game to extras.

The Twins led most of the game and hit four home runs in the game but saw a two-run lead wither away over the final two innings.

Kintzler stranded the tying run on third to end the eighth inning but loaded the bases with a single sandwiched around a pair of walks before Garcia dribbled a single up the middle in the ninth.

It was Kintzler's first blown save since July 30; the right-hander had converted his previous five opportunities.

Juan Minaya pitched an inning of scoreless relief to earn the victory. Tommy Kahnle got the final three outs for his first save of the season and third of his career.

Dozier, Byron Buxton, Miguel Sano and John Ryan Murphy all homered for Minnesota. Dozier, Buxton and Sano each hit home runs in the final two games of the series.

Dozier has homers in three straight games and now has 35 this season, the most by a second baseman since Dan Uggla hit 36 in 2011. His 21 home runs since the All-Star break are nine more than any other player during that stretch.

Buxton had three hits and has homered in three of four games since being recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Thursday.

Sano had gone 67 at-bats between home runs before his two-run shot on Saturday but has now gone deep twice in less than 24 hours.

White Sox starter Anthony Ranaudo was blasted for nine runs on 11 hits and a walk in just 4 2/3 innings of work.

Twins left-hander Andrew Albers gave up five runs (three earned) on six hits and a walk in 4 2/3 innings and struck out six.

Abreu's three-run shot in the first inning gave the White Sox an early lead. Chicago added a run in the second on Adam Eaton's RBI ground out to make it 4-0.

Minnesota tied the game in the bottom of the inning on Buxton's first career grand slam, then took the lead in the third on RBI singles by Sano and Murphy.

Dozier's solo blast in the fourth pushed the Twins' lead to 7-4.

Abreu knocked in Cabrera on a run-scoring single in the top of the fifth, but Minnesota tacked on two more in the bottom of the inning on Murphy's solo shot and an RBI double by Dozier.

Abreu hit his second three-run homer of the afternoon in the seventh to get the White Sox back within a run, but Sano answered with a solo home run of his own.

Another RBI groundout by Eaton scored one in the eighth and Chicago advanced the tying run to third base, but Kintzler entered and struck out Anderson on three pitches to escape the threat.

NOTES: White Sox DH Justin Morneau received his second straight day off against a left-handed starter. Morneau is expected to be in the starting lineup on Monday when Chicago begins a three-game series against Detroit. ... Twins RHP Jose Berrios was named the starter for Monday's series opener against the Kansas City Royals. Berrios, who will be opposed by RHP Ian Kennedy, was recalled from Triple-A Rochester after Saturday's game against the White Sox. ... Chicago will send LHP Chris Sale to the mound on Monday to oppose Detroit RHP Justin Verlander at U.S. Cellular Field.