COLLEGE FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Houston stuns No. 3 Oklahoma

Whether or not "Kick Six, Part II" will have the same impact of the original remains to be seen. But No. 15 Houston used a reprise of the play that vaulted Auburn into the BCS National Championship Game three years ago to help undo No. 3 Oklahoma on Saturday.

Brandon Wilson returned Austin Seibert's missed field goal 100 yards—officially—to help turn the momentum the Cougars way in an eventual 33-23 win.

With Houston up 19-17 early in the second half, Seibert lined up for a 53-yard field goal. But he stepped early, disrupting his rhythm and left the kick just short.

Wilson, normally a cornerback, caught the ball near the back of the end zone, his heels coming just an inch or two from going out of bounds when he caught the ball. Wilson took the ball 110 yards for the touchdown, sending the mostly pro-Cougars crowd into a frenzy. The Cougars kept pouring it on after Wilson's heroics, forcing two Oklahoma turnovers to help stretch the lead.

Wisconsin 16, No. 5 LSU 14: Rafael Gaglianone made three field goals, including a game-winning 47-yarder with less than four minutes to play, as Wisconsin upset Leonard Fournette and No. 5 LSU at Lambeau Field.

Gaglianone's last kick was the difference after the Tigers' defense quickly turned a 13-0 deficit into a 14-13 LSU lead in the third quarter. The Tigers (0-1) moved into field-goal range in the final minute but D'Cota Dixon intercepted Brandon Harris' pass at the Wisconsin 25 with 35 seconds left.

Fournette overcame a slow start to finish with 138 yards on 23 carries. But he never reached the end zone—which he found a school-record 22 times last season—as the LSU offense scored just seven points.

Running back Corey Clement rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries for the Badgers (1-0). Quarterback Bart Houston made his first career start and completed 19 of 31 passes for 205 yards with two interceptions.

No. 6 Ohio State 77, Bowling Green 10: J.T. Barrett shrugged off an early interception to tie a school record with six touchdown passes and Curtis Samuel scored three touchdowns as Ohio State coasted over in-state opponent Bowling Green in the season opener for both teams.

Bowling Green will host UND next Saturday.

After Barrett threw a pick-six on Ohio State's first offensive series, the Buckeyes kicked their offense into high gear and raced to a 21-7 lead in the first quarter and extended it to 35-10 at No. No. 7 Michigan 63, Hawaii 3: Wilson Speight went from humbled to exalted in a hurry during his first start as quarterback for Michigan in the season opener against Hawaii.

After throwing an interception on his first pass of the game, Speight more than made amends after that, completing 10 of 13 passes for 145 yards and three touchdowns to help lead Michigan's rout in front of 110,222 people at Michigan Stadium.

No. 14 Washington 48, Rutgers 13: Junior wide receiver John Ross returned from a knee injury to score three touchdowns as Washington sprinted past Rutgers.

Ross caught two touchdown passes and returned a kickoff 92 yards for another score, while teammate Dante Pettis added a return touchdown of his own when he took a punt back 68 yards in the third quarter.

Texas A&M 31, No. 16 UCLA 24 (OT): Trevor Knight accounted for three touchdowns, including the deciding score in overtime, as Texas A&M upset No. 16 UCLA.

Knight's 1-yard keeper on fourth down in the overtime session gave the Aggies (1-0) the lead. The Bruins' last attempt ended with quarterback Josh Rosen throwing a fourth-down incompletion.

No. 17 Iowa 45, Miami (Ohio) 21:Junior Akrum Wadley and senior LeShun Daniels Jr. were effective for No. 17 Iowa and both running backs ran for two touchdowns in the first half to help Iowa roll to the victory over Miami (Ohio).

The two backs totaled 204 yards rushing on 22 carries—Akrum finishing with 121 yards and Daniels 83. The Hawkeyes used the duo's four touchdowns to take a 28-7 halftime lead and cruised the rest of the way.

No. 18 Georgia 33, No. 22 North Carolina 24: Running back Nick Chubb gained 222 yards on 32 carries and scored the clinching touchdown on a 55-yard run with 3:34 remaining as No. 18 Georgia outlasted No. 22 in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game.

Chubb showed he was fully recovered from last season's knee injury, but the Bulldogs (1-0) also needed a spark from freshman quarterback Jason Eason in giving former Alabama assistant Kirby No. 21 Oklahoma State 61, Southeastern Louisiana 7: Oklahoma State recovered a botched punt return for a touchdown—on Southeastern Louisiana's first touch of the ball—and romped to the easy victory over the Lions.

No. 25 Florida 24, Massachusetts 7: Quarterback Luke Del Rio threw two touchdowns in his Florida debut, and the No. 25 Gators relied on their defense to survive a scare from Massachusetts in the victory on the newly-named Steve Spurrier-Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Del Rio, a sophomore and the son of Oakland Raiders coach Jack Del Rio, threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Callaway in the first quarter. He then sealed the Gators' 27th straight season-opening win by leading three four-quarter scoring drives.