SATURDAY'S LOCAL CLIPBOARD

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb.—UND opened its 2016-17 season on Saturday with 36 holes at the UNO Invitational. The Fighting Hawks were one of six teams to complete their opening two rounds before play was suspended due to darkness.

Freshman Ally Rogers led UND with a two-round total of 159 (+15). Senior captain Alexis Guggisberg came in at 160.

UND finished with a 326 (+38) in the opening round, but was 12 strokes better in round two with a 314 (+26) to finish the day in sixth place with a 640 total (+64). SDSU leads the eight-team field, four strokes better than North Dakota

Cross country

Central, Red River win

MOORHEAD—Grand Forks teams swept team and individual titles here Saturday at the West Fargo Invitational meet.

In the girls division, Grand Forks Central won with a team score of 34, beating runner-up Fargo Davies by seven points. Central had three of the top four finishers, with Karly Ackley winning the title, Alexis Roehl placing second and Rachel Torrey fourth. Red River finished sixth with 161 points.

Red River's Ben Hutchinson won the boys race, leading the Roughriders to the team title with 36 points. West Fargo was second (53), followed by Central (61).

Grand Forks had seven of the top 11 placers. Hutchinson led the Riders, followed by Dalton Byrne (sixth), Cole Stenseth (seventh) and Tim Dunham (eighth). Central's top finishers were Richie Osborn (third), Aaron Springer (10th) and Kholton Peterson (11th).