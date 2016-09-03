AREA/BIG SKY ROUNDUP: Mayville wins opener

Andrew Blake threw for 329 yards to lead Mayville State past Buena Vista of Iowa 42-33 on Saturday in the season opener for the Comets.

Blake led the Comets to 549 yards of offense and 31 first downs.

The Comets rushed for 151 yards as well. Spencer Reed led Mayville with 90 yards on 10 attempts.

Dantrel Horne led the Mayville receivers, hauling in 12 passes for 178 yards.

Northland 20, Mesabi Range 14: Kendrick Peyton completed 15 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns in leading Northland CTC past Mesabi Range on Saturday.

Keontre Starks led the Pioneers with 82 rushing yards.

Northland finished with 254 total yards, compared to 182 for Mesabi.

Jamestown 30, Concordia 14: For the first time since 1926, Jamestown defeated Concordia in football. The teams have only played 15 times and resumed their rivalry in 2012.

Dylan Klatt led the Jimmies, throwing for 244 yards.

The Jimmies are 1-1.

Big Sky

Oregon 53, UC Davis 28: The Ducks led 8-7 after the first quarter but scored 17 unanswered points in the second to pull away.

Davis quarterback Ben Scott threw for 303 yards while Manusamoa Luuga rushed for 96 yards and three touchdowns for the Aggies.

Northern Colorado 56, Rocky Mountain 27: The Bears opened their season with a rout, scoring 28 points in the first quarter. Zachary Lindsay led UNC with 88 rushing yards.

Idaho State 47, Simon Fraser 3: Tanner Gueller threw for 338 yards and three scores to lead the Bengals in their opener.

Portland State 43, Central Washington 26: Portland State had trouble for a while against its Division II opponent, leading 21-19 at the half. But the Vikings scored 22 points in the fourth quarter. Nate Tago rushed for 136 yards for Portland State.