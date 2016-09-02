PREP FOOTBALL: Special teams spark Riders

MANDAN, N.D.—Grand Forks Red River has its first win of the season.

Thanks to a couple of key special teams plays, the Roughriders downed Mandan 19-13 on the road on Friday night.

In the first quarter, Tyler Burian scored a touchdown on a blocked punt to open up a 13-0 Roughrider lead.

In the fourth quarter, with the Roughriders clinging to a six-point lead, Mandan backed Red River up to its own goal line and was about to take over possession in the red zone after a short punt. But Mandan fumbled the return and the Roughriders regained possession.

A couple of Matt Laturnus runs later, the Roughriders went up 19-7, sealing the victory.

Laturnus led the way offensively for Red River. He rushed for 186 yards on 22 carries and scored twice. His 19-yard run in the fourth quarter put the game out of reach. He also scored on a 1-yard run in the first quarter.

"Our rushing game, for the most part, was good enough for us to keep the offense on the field," Red River coach Vyrn Muir said. "But that was probably the best part of tonight."

Red River, which lost its season-opener to defending state champion Bismarck Century, moved to 1-1 on the season.

"It was really ugly at times and at other times it was pretty darn good," Muir said.

Red River quarterback Parker Wenzel went 7-of-21 for 95 yards. Brian Aafedt had two catches for 37 yards. Austin Slaughter had one reception for 25 yards.

Red River takes on Grand Forks Central next week in the Cushman Classic.