AUTO RACING: Dustin Strand is fast at the right time

And it seems that Dustin Strand is inching closer and closer to winning the Upper Midwest's most prestigious late model event of the season.

In dominating fashion, Strand won Friday night's 20-lap late model feature at River Cities Speedway, leading from start to finish.

It was his seventh win this season at The Bullring.

And the Grand Forks driver's car is getting faster and faster each week, it seems.

Strand started on the front row. He beat second-place finisher Joey Pederson to the flagstand by 2.949 seconds. And his lap time of 12.616 seconds (85.606 mph) was the fastest of the race.

Strand and Brad Seng, who started second, set a blistering pace on the first lap. Strand, however, came off Turn 4 with the lead.

"The track was really fast," said Strand. "And it really helped that I got out front. It may have been tough to get by Brad.

"We're just hoping we can carry some of this momentum into next week. There will be a real tough crowd here. And it would be awesome to get lucky for the weekend."

The Seitz weekend attracts most of the region's top late model drivers. The winner of the Sept. 10 feature, which is 92 laps, will take home $9,200.

Mike Balcaen finished third, followed by Seng and Zach Naastad.

There was a different winner in the 25-lap sprint feature. Thomas Kennedy took the checkered flag, coming from the sixth starting spot.

It was a cantankerous feature, with a handful of yellow flags and two black flags waved by track officials.

Kennedy passed Bob Martin for the lead out of Turn 2 on Lap 8. The Winnipeg driver led the rest of the way and had to hold off Sioux Falls driver Dusty Zomer.

"I'm finally relieved to win here," said Kennedy. "I've been really terrible at this track this year."

Kennedy edged Zomer by 0.793 seconds for the win and he had the only sub 11-second lap at 11.598 seconds (93.120 mph).

There was some suspense for Kennedy toward the end of the race.

"With three laps to go, I started to run out of fuel," said Kennedy, who took his second career win at RCS.

Nick Omdahl finished third and was the feature's hard-charger. He started last in the 24-car field. Chris Ranten was fourth, followed by Jade Hastings.

The track's dominant driver, Mark Dobmeier, was in the field but couldn't start the feature due to mechanical problems.

The feature was the start to the Buffalo Wild Wings Blazin' Challenge. The Challenge, designed for NOSA sprints, will continue tonight in Greenbush, Minn., on Sunday in Glyndon, Minn., before returning to RCS on Monday night. They'll continue to race next Thursday and Friday at The Bullring.

The top eight qualifiers from those races will have the opportunity to start next Friday's feature from the back of the pack. If the winner comes from the back row, the driver will take home $8,200.

Travis Robertson won the streets feature; while Austin Hunter captured the Midwest modifieds feature. Hunter, who finished second, was awarded the win after Rick Hamel was disqualified.