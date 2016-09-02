PREP FOOTBALL: Dickinson edges Grand Forks Central

Grand Forks Central's Aaron Knutson prepares to catch a pass from Zach Murphy for a touchdown in the first half of their game Friday at Cushman Field. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Grand Forks Central's Vincent Brooks hauls in a pass in the closing minute of the first half as Dickinson's Logan Aman defends. The Knights were unable to score on the drive. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Grand Forks Central quarterback Zack Murphy finds room to run as Dickinson defenders Treven Hopfauf and Shawn Steffan look on in the first half Friday at Cushman Field. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Close on the scoreboard, close on the field—neither was satisfying to Zack Murphy.

Grand Forks Central dropped to 0-2 on the high school football field after dropping a 14-6 decision to Dickinson on Friday at Cushman Field. It was the 18th straight loss over three seasons for the Knights.

"It's frustrating,'' Murphy, the Knights' junior quarterback, said. "It doesn't necessarily show on the scoreboard. But I know we're getting better.''

Central was 22 yards from a fourth-quarter touchdown that, with a successful 2-point conversion, would have tied the score at 14. But after a first down on the Midgets' 22, the Knights wound up turning the ball over on downs at the 20 with 4:22 remaining. Dickinson ran out the clock without giving up possession.

"We're not happy with close,'' Central coach Bill Lorenz said. "We're out to win games. And we did play better. But when you get to the 20 with the game on the line, you have to find a way to make that big play.''

Murphy rushed for 77 yards and was 10-of-16 passing for 104 yards to spark the Knights. His 16-yard scoring pass to an open Aaron Knutson across the middle of the field gave Central a 6-0 lead nine seconds into the second quarter.

But Dickinson took a 14-6 lead at halftime. Shawn Steffan hit Conner Hoenke for a 28-yard TD pass with 7:58 left in the second quarter. Treven Hopfauf scored from 1 yard out with 1:09 left in the half for the 14-6 advantage.

Both Dickinson scoring drives were helped by big plays by UND basketball recruit Aanen Moody.

The 6-foot-3 senior had a 40-yard catch on the opening drive, moving the ball from the Midgets' 28 to Central's 32. The second scoring drive was kept alive by a fake punt, with Krew Mathern running 22 yards for a first down on the GFC 33. Moody followed with a 28-yard reception to the 5 and Hopfauf scored two plays later.

"We knew they had athletic receivers and they found them,'' Lorenz said. "(Moody) made plays. He's 6-3 and athletic. That catch on the five, that was a back breaker.''

Steffen was 8-of-13 passing for 148 yards, with Moody getting four catches for 79 yards. Hopfauf rushing for 92 yards, 61 of those in the second half.

"He's a power guy,'' Dickinson coach John Tuchscherer said of the 5-10, 210-pound Hopfauf. "We were able to run the ball very well in the second half. They (Knights) were spread out on defense, almost giving us the the dive play, and we were consistently getting 4, 5 yards on the play.''

Dickinson improved to 2-0.