N.D. August goose hunt offers hits and misses

SOMEWHERE IN N.D.—An early season goose hunt can be hit or miss. Sometimes, it's both. And sometimes, you find people setting up decoys in the field where you're sleeping.

That's how my early goose hunt experience went the last weekend in August.

The giant Canada goose population has undergone an explosion, of sorts, in the past few decades. Millions of the giant Canada geese now are are found across the Northland, including places where the resident subspecies was all but gone as recently as 50 years ago.

Conservation efforts helped giant Canadas recover, and their penchant for living next to people in places where hunting isn't allowed—such as shorelines and golf courses—allowed the population to grow relatively unchecked.

Resident Canada geese can breed, protect their broods and find plenty of food without migrating north. If they can find open water during the winter, they won't even go south.

That presents a number of problems, so in recent years, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has offered several states the option of an August management hunt to control giant Canada geese and mitigate their impact not only on golf courses, but the millions of dollars in crop damage they cause.

Guys like me gladly will get up way too early and spend hundreds of dollars on fuel and c-store breakfast sandwiches to sit in a field in the middle of nowhere. We'll watch the sunrise over the wheat stubble and squint at flocks of wood ducks and mallards buzzing around while waiting for that distant "honk" to give us goose bumps.

Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota all have offered August hunts, but North Dakota is the only state that still has the season, which began Aug. 15 and continues through Sept. 15. Interest dropped after a few years because hunting geese in August isn't for everyone. It's hot. There's more mosquitoes than geese, and it's always hatch dependent. Plus, the birds are hard to pattern, they're not always in big groups and they can be tough to hunt.

Resident Canadas also can be easy to hunt. That was the case in 2015, when we chased them hard in Minnesota. If you add up all the hunts I was a part of during Minnesota's 15-day season, we shot more than 250 geese.

Rocky start

Our impatience with the start of the regular waterfowl season in late September had Tony Crotty, Nate Grant and myself heading west Aug. 26 to take advantage of North Dakota's August season.

The trip started out rocky when my Lab, Mika, woke up with a giant bump on her tail that was bleeding. Her insistence on chewing at it had me calling vets along the way. None of them could fit her in on a busy Friday afternoon, of course, so I poured some hydrogen peroxide on the sore, covered it in Neosporin and wrapped it up tight.

I gave her a pat on the head and started scouting.

Once I hit the west side of the Red River, I started seeing geese. I caught a glimpse of birds tucked back in the corner of a field on the edge of a small town. I drove past the field and turned around at the first opportunity to go back for a better look.

I just happened to turn around in the parking lot of a veterinary service. They only would be open a few more minutes so I pleaded with them to give Mika a quick once-over.

They smiled and told me to bring her in.

Turns out it was a small infection that was just getting started. A few pills later and we were back on the road. I love small town vets.

We found a field to hunt in the morning and set up camp.

We woke up to a group of hunters setting up decoys in the field where we camped.

Bold move, but it happens. We high-tailed to our backup field and hoped we weren't getting there too late.

Solid Plan B

We finished setting up as the sun was rising and decided, if nothing else, we might be able to get in a nap. There'd be no time for naps. Most of the flocks that came in responded to the decoys. A few gun jams kept us from adding to our total harvest, but that's to be expected on the first hunt of the year. It's always good to work out the bugs, brush up on the calling and make sure all the gear is in order for the regular season.

We finished with 17 geese between the three of us.

We added two more guys—Ramie and Kyle—to our group on the second day. The two Minnesotans already had been in North Dakota most of the season.

Despite more shooters, we'd end up with fewer geese, perhaps because we made the No. 1 waterfowl hunter's mistake of calling it quits too early. As we were loading decoys into the trailers in the middle of the field, flocks of geese started spinning around us.

A few actually landed on the other side of the field.

Would they have decoyed? We'll never know, but we'll tell everyone we would have shot more geese had we stayed in the blinds an hour longer.

Either way, we helped lower the resident goose population, and that is the reason for the season. We left town with farmers happy we helped them out, business owners happy we spent our money there and dogs happy their favorite time of the year is here again.

I'm happy about it, too.

Amundson is host of "Northland Outdoors" TV and radio shows.