Eight hunting licenses issued for Badlands' bighorn sheep

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department drew seven names from 10,380 to be given the opportunity to hunt bighorn sheep in the western North Dakota Badlands.

"I've been calling hunters today," Brett Wiedmann, Game and Fish big game biologist, said Thursday. "That's been a lot of fun—a lot of people screaming on the phone. They usually go quiet for a few seconds."

Bighorn sheep hunting season will begin on Oct. 28 and Wiedmann said these hunts are usually successful.

One license, as authorized under the North Dakota Century Code, was auctioned in March for around $90,000 by the Midwest Chapter of the Wildlife Sheep Foundation.

All proceeds from the auction are used to enhance bighorn sheep management in the state.

The bighorn sheep in North Dakota suffered a bacterial pneumonia outbreak in 2015, which closed the hunting season and threatened the population.

"Last year we needed to essentially take a timeout to figure out what was going on with our sheep population, with the sheep herd after the 2014 disease event, and we just really needed to kind of recalibrate and figure out what was happening on the landscape," said Jeb Williams, Game and Fish wildlife chief.

Williams said there was uncertainty whether or not there would be a hunting season this year.

"People had to apply back in March along with the moose and elk applications, and in previous years we had the number of licenses available at that time but due to the disease issue in 2014 we just had people apply," he said.

Williams said they encouraged people to apply without knowing if there would be licenses issued or the amount that would be issued.

He said the department informed the public there was a chance that it could come out and say the sheep population is still struggling due to disease concerns and that there might not be any licenses issued again in 2016.

Wiedmann reviewed research from a summer population survey where he found there was a minimum of 103 rams in the Badlands, an 18 percent increase from 2015, which is the highest ram count on record.

"We had a good number of mature rams out there," Wiedmann said. "So with these passages in our population that can cause disease, we want to harvest these rams while we provide that hunter opportunity."

Wiedmann said the annual survey results for ewes and lambs would not be completed until next spring.

Biologists count and classify all bighorn sheep in late summer, and then recount lambs the following March, as they approach one year of age, to determine recruitment.