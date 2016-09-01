COLLEGE FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Beavers win without Tesch

BEMIDJI, Minn.—Playing without head coach Jeff Tesch, who was put on leave just two days earlier, Bemidji State blew out Upper Iowa 38-24 in its season-opener Thursday night in Bemidji.

Brent Bolte, the team's defensive coordinator, served as interim coach for the game as his Beavers raced to a big 30-10 lead by halftime.

Quarterback Jordan Hein led Bemidji State, throwing for 296 yards and two touchdowns, while carrying the ball 11 times for 99 yards and a third score.

Winona State 68, Minnesota Crookston 0

Jack Nelson completed 12 of 17 passes for 209 yards and three touchdowns as Winona State blew out Minnesota Crookston in its season opener in Winona, Minn.

Two of Nelson's three scores went to Cameron Johnson, who hauled in six passes for 153 yards.

Winona outgained the Golden Eagles 304-6 on the ground and 513-91 overall.

Rod Stewart led Crookston offensively, catching four passes for 34 yards.

No. 9 Tennessee 20, Appalachian State 13, OT

Tennessee rallied from a 10-point deficit in the second half to beat Appalachian State in overtime in the season opener for both teams.

Tennessee scored in overtime by recovering a fumble in the end zone. Appalachian State, which pulled off a stunning win nearly a decade ago against Michigan, turned the ball over on downs on its overtime possession.