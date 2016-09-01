PREP FOOTBALL: Storm captures win in opener

Stephen-Argyle scored 28 points in the first half en route to a 49-30 win over Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal on Thursday night as the Minnesota prep football season began.

The Storm received two touchdowns each from Chris McGlynn, Josten Hoeper and Kyler Szczepanski.

One of McGlynn's touchdowns came on a 14-yard blocked punt.

Waubun 33, KCC 21: Waubun scored 12 points in the fourth quarter to get past Kittson County Central on Thursday night in the opener for both Minnesota 9-man football programs.

Alex Donaldson ran for 133 yards on 21 carries and scored three touchdowns for KCC.

Peyton Syverson rushed for 71 yards and three touchdowns for Waubun.

Spencer Billings led the KCC defense with 10 tackles.

Clearbrook-Gonvick 48, Norman County West 8: Ethan Doman, Damon Bakke and Tristan Bakke each scored two touchdowns in C-G's shutout win.

Win-E-Mac 26, Northern Freeze 12: Emelian Kaya scored three touchdowns in leading the Patriots past Northern Freeze. Kaya scored on a 3-yard run and on passes of 25 and 20 from quarterback Mikah Olson.