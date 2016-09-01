PREP FOOTBALL: Wave capture opener

Running back Ethan Trebil (21) pulls past Crookston's Brady Butt for a touchdown in the second quarter of Thursday's game in East Grand Forks. (Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald)

With new starters at all the skill positions, James Egeland and his offensive linemates took responsibility Thursday.

"We had a lot of people starting their first game,'' Egeland said. "It was on our (linemen's) backs. Every play was grind it out. We definitely like that power game.''

East Grand Forks Senior High methodically ran to a 14-6 win against visiting Crookston in the high school season opener for both teams. It was the first football game on the new artificial turf at Senior High Field.

Senior High's 247 yards in total offense included 235 on the ground. The Wave threw just two passes, completing one. Egeland, Bauer Brown and Austin Overgaard are returning offensive line starters, joined by Ross Corbid and Chase Olderbak. It was grind-it-out offense—the longest Senior High run covered 21 yards, and that was the only run longer than 14.

"Our line did a good job,'' Senior High coach Ryan Kasowski said. "They were finding ways to move the defense back, even in the fourth quarter when fatigue was setting in.

"That's what we want, long drives. We're OK grinding out 3-, 4-yard runs. That's our personnel.''

That showed in the first quarter, when Crookston's offense was on the field for one play.

Nick Derrick capped the opening 14-play, 68-yard EGF possession with a dive for a 3-yard touchdown. Crookston answered with a 90-yard kickoff touchdown return by Cade Salentine.

After the Wave turned the ball over on downs, Crookston fumbled on its first offensive play, with Justin Kallock recovering on the Pirates' 31-yard line.

That led to Senior High's second score. Sophomore Ethan Trebil took a handoff, cut left in the backfield and went 13 yards untouched on the outside for a 14-6 lead with 10:03 left in the first half.

Trebil finished with 98 yards rushing and Dylan Selk 69 to lead Senior High. "Ethan was supposed to go inside, but he read the defense and cut out,'' Kasowski said. "He's a good back.''

Crookston finished with two fumbles. Both were costly. In the third quarter, on first-and-goal from the EGF 7-yard line, Wave defensive lineman Aaron Riddle recovered a fumble to halt the Pirates' drive. "That was big,'' Kasowski said. "They had momentum. But that turnover swung it back our way.''

The Wave iced the win with a fourth-quarter drive that ate 8:29 off the clock, giving the Pirates the ball back on downs at their own 3-yard line with 1:34 remaining and no timeouts remaining. They got as far as their own 49 when time expired.

"I thought we played right with them up front, but we had too many mistakes,'' Crookston coach Scott Butt said. "Those (lost fumbles) were huge.''

Chris Wavra led the Crookston offense, completing 11-of-19 passes for 113 yards.