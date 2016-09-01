DRIVE CHART: Stony Brook 13, UND 9

Drive: 6 plays, 55 yards, 2:52.

Key plays: Keaton Studsrud hits Luke Stanley for an 18-yard connection on third-and-5, getting the ball to the Stony Brook 16. Santiago scores on the next play.

UND 7, Stony Brook 0

SB: Jordan Gowins 2 run, fumble recovery in end zone by Cal Daniels (Przemyslaw Popek kick), 4:50.

Drive: 11 plays, 61 yards, 5:49.

Key plays: Jaheem Woods sacks Studsrud and strips the ball to ruin a UND drive. Joe Carbone hits Anthony Anderson and Sherman Alston Jr. on strikes of 15 and 11 yards. Stacy Bedell's 15-yard runs puts Stony Brook inside the 5.

UND 7, Stony Brook 7

Third quarter

UND: Cole Reyes tackles Bedell in end zone for a safety, 11:51.

Key plays: UND wide receiver Clive Georges fumbles the ball at the 2 and suffers an injury on the play. With Stony Brook backed up, Reyes blitzes to catch the Seawolves running back in the backfield.

UND 9, Stony Brook 7

Fourth quarter

SB: Kyle Morgan 7 return of blocked punt (Pass failed), 8:52.

Key plays: On a fourth-and-14, Stony Brook rushed the punter. The block and return was the decisive score of the game. Both of Stony Brook's scores came off of turnovers.

Stony Brook 13, UND 9

Team statistics

UND SB

First downs 12 13

Rushes-yards 36-63 34-62

Yards passing 114 159

Passes 13-25-0 16-32-0

Total yards 114 159

Punts-avg. 8-37.5 6-38.0

Fumbles-lost 3-2 4-2

Sacked-yards lost 5-22 4-31

Penalties-yards 5-40 7-38

Possession time 29:56 27:55

Individual statistics

UND

Rushing No. Yds. Long TD

Santiago 16 51 17 1

Oliveria 7 22 7 0

Toivonen 1 3 3 0

Studsrud 12 -13 12 0

Team totals 36 63 17 1

Receiving No. Yds. Long TD

Stanley 3 34 18 0

Toivonen 3 33 14 0

Georges 3 30 15 0

Santiago 2 8 7 0

Norberg 1 5 5 0

Fiedler 1 4 4 0

Team totals 13 114 18 0

Passing Comp Att Yds. Int. TD

Studsrud 13 25 114 0 0

Team totals 13 25 114 0 0

SB

Rushing No. Yds. Long TD

S. Bedell 15 42 15 0

Gowins 10 26 8 0

Alston Jr. 1 24 24 0

Carbone 7 -30 0 0

Team totals 34 62 24 0

Receiving No. Yds. Long TD

Bolden 5 60 24 0

Alston Jr. 2 14 11 0

T. Keith 1 14 14 0

D. Liotine 1 5 5 0

Carbone 1 -15 -15 0

Team totals 16 159 24 0

Passing Comp Att Yds. Int. TD

Carbone 16 32 159 0 0

Team totals 16 32 159 0 0

Tackles

UND

Connor O'Brien 11, Cole Reyes 8, Jake Disterhaupt 4, Dylan Bakker 4, Zach Arnell 4, Deion Harris 4, Tyus Carter 3, Drew Greely 3, Noah Johnson 3, Austin Cieslak 2, Donnell Rodgers 2, Taj Rich 2, Oscar Nevermann 2, Tanner Palmborg 2, Brian Labat 1, Alex Reed 1, Mason Bennett 1, Stetson Carr 1, Tank Harris 1, Alec Carrothers 1

Sacks: Greely 2, Bennett 1, O'Brien 1, Reyes 1

Home team

Rushing No. Yds. Long TD

Xxx xx xx xx xx

Team totals xx xx xx xx

Receiving No. Yds. Long TD

S. Bedell xx xx xx 0

S. Bedell xx xx xx 0

S. Bedell xx xx xx 0

S. Bedell xx xx xx 0

Team totals xx xx xx xx

Passing Comp Att Yds. Int. TD

Carbone xx xx xxx x x

Team totals xx xx xx x x

Tackles (solo-assisted-total)

Xxxxx x-x-x, xxxx x-x-x,

Sacks: xxx

Interceptions: xxxx