COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UND drops season opener

UND's defensive back Cole Reyes hits Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone to force a fumble in the second quarter. (Photo by Gregory A. Shemitz)

UND running back John Santiago carries the ball 16 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter against Stony Brook. (Photo by Gregory A. Shemitz)

UND linebacker Jawon Johnson recovers a fumble in the first quarter against Stony Brook. (Photo by Gregory A. Shemitz)

UND receiver Clive Georges gains yards after a reception in the first quarter against Stony Brook. (Photo by Gregory A. Shemitz)

STONY BROOK, N.Y.—Stony Brook blocked a UND punt and Kye Morgan returned it for 7 yards and a touchdown on Thursday night as the Seawolves beat the Fighting Hawks 13-9 in the season opener for both teams.

UND had a chance late in the fourth quarter but the Seawolves stopped Brady Oliveira short on a fourth-and-1 near the Stony Brook 25-yard line.

UND led 7-0 on a John Santiago 16-yard run before the Seawolves tied it at 7 late in the second quarter.

Cole Reyes recorded a safety for UND in the third quarter for a 9-7 lead.

Reyes had eight tackles for UND, which plays at Bowling Green next week.