COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UND drops season opener
STONY BROOK, N.Y.—Stony Brook blocked a UND punt and Kye Morgan returned it for 7 yards and a touchdown on Thursday night as the Seawolves beat the Fighting Hawks 13-9 in the season opener for both teams.
UND had a chance late in the fourth quarter but the Seawolves stopped Brady Oliveira short on a fourth-and-1 near the Stony Brook 25-yard line.
UND led 7-0 on a John Santiago 16-yard run before the Seawolves tied it at 7 late in the second quarter.
Cole Reyes recorded a safety for UND in the third quarter for a 9-7 lead.
Reyes had eight tackles for UND, which plays at Bowling Green next week.