A strong rushing game sparked East Grand Forks Senior High to a 14-6 win Thursday against visiting Crookston in the high school football season opener for both teams.

The game was the first on the new artificial turf at Senior High.

Ethan Trebil gained 98 yards on the ground and Dylan Selk 69 as the Green Wave totaled 247 yards in total offense, only 12 of those on passes.

Nick Derrick had a 3-yard touchdown score and Trebil scored on a 13-yard in the second. Crookston's score came on a 90-yard kickoff return by Cade Salentine.

Pirates quarterback Chris Wavra was 11-of-19 passing for 113 yards.

EGF Senior High 14, Crookston 6

Crookston 6 0 0 0--6

EGF Senior High 7 7 0 0--14

EGF -- Nick Derrick 3 run (Dylan Selk kick)

C -- Cade Salentine 90 kickoff return (kick blocked)

EGF -- Ethan Trebil 13 run (Selk kick)

Individual leaders

RUSHING -- C: Cade Salentine 13-61, Jaden Lubarski 1-9; EGF: Ethan Trebil 13-98, Dylan Selk 18-69, Nick Derrick 9-30, Jackson Galstad 6-24

PASSING -- C: Chris Wavra 11-19-0, 113 yards; Matt Garmen 0-1-1, 0 yards; EGF: Selk 1-2-0, 12 yards

RECEIVING -- C: Blake Kawlewski 4-33, Zach Markovich 3-28, Garmen 1-32, Jaden Lubarski 3-20; EGF: Derrick 1-12