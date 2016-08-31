Local clipboard

Last week, the Falcons cut Ratelle, who returned after the team placed rookie wide receiver Devin Fuller on injured reserve.

Ratelle was signed by the Falcons as a free agent.

Last year, Ratelle surpassed the century mark in tackles for second-consecutive season, breaking his own UND Division I single-season record and ranking fifth in the Big Sky with 110 tackles.

In the preseason, Ratelle has caught one pass for nine yards for the Falcons.

GIRLS GOLF

Red River wins

FARGO—Grand Forks Red River's Hilary Whalen tied for the individual title in leading the Riders to the team title in Wednesday's Fargo Invitational at Edgewood.

Whalen and Fargo Davies' Anna Davison each fired an 80 to tie for the best score.

The Riders won with a score of 333, 20 strokes better than West Fargo Sheyenne.

Red River's Morgan Hetletved was third with an 81; while teammates Lily Bredemeier and Betsy Seaver tied for fifth at 86.

Grand Forks Central's Tailyor Ellingson also shot an 86 to lead the Knights.

GIRLS Tennis

Senior High falls

BEMIDJI—Grand Rapids/Greenway and Bemidji each took wins over East Grand Forks Senior High on Wednesday.

Grand Rapids/Greenway downed the Wave 5-2 while Bemidji took a 7-0 win.

"I should feel a bit worse about losing two matches but I thought we played pretty well against veteran teams," said Senior High coach Kyle Hanson. "We are starting to extend rallies in singles and in doubles we are getting better at controlling our shots. There is still a ways to go but I like that we are improving."

Senior High's Emma Dietrich, at No. 1 singles, and Jenna Dietrich, at No. 2 singles, each took wins for the Wave.

Quick hits

• Philadelphia has been chosen to host the 2017 NFL Draft, multiple media outlets reported on Wednesday. It was reported in April that Philadelphia was the favorite to serve as the landing spot the draft next year, and that is how it played out. The NFL is expected to make an official announcement on Thursday.

• The New England Patriots signed wide receiver and Pro Bowl special teams ace Matthew Slater to a one-year extension through 2017, according to reports Wednesday.

• ESPN senior NFL analyst Chris Mortensen, who has been battling Stage IV throat cancer since January, is improving and expects to work this season. Mortensen has been on a leave of absence the past few months, focusing on his treatment and recovery.

• Mayville State's Hannah Bliss is the North Star Athletic Association hitter of the week. The 6-foot freshman hit .304 in leading the Comets to a 3-1 record last week at a tournament in Peru, Neb.

• Minnesota-Crookston has announced the addition of Elizabeth Fox as an assistant coach for the school's soccer and softball teams. Fox is a former soccer and softball player at Newbury College in Brookline, Mass.