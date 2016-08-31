Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Mike Glennon (8) warms up before a football game against the Washington Redskins at Raymond James Stadium last year. Photo by Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) watches warmups out of uniform before the game against the Houston Texans at Levi's Stadium earlier this month. Photo by John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Early Tuesday afternoon, the team had realistic championship aspirations. Then Teddy Bridgewater went down, and everything changed.

So, what now?

The Vikings can't afford to chalk this up as a lost season. They're too talented for that, and championship windows in the NFL don't stay open for long.

They are still largely the team that won their first NFC North title since 2009 last season and came within a chip-shot field goal of beating Seattle in the playoffs. They still have fiery coach Mike Zimmer in charge and a stout defense with leaders at every level: Everson Griffen and Linval Joseph on the line, Anthony Barr at linebacker, Harrison Smith in the secondary. And they still have arguably the best running back in the game, Adrian Peterson.

Can the Vikings still contend for their first Super Bowl appearance since 1977 with 36-year-old Shaun Hill leading the offense? With slim pickings on the free-agent market and a general paucity of NFL-caliber quarterbacks, they might have to try. You can bet general manager Rick Spielman and Co. are turning over stones to find someone who can at least give Zimmer and offensive coordinator Norv Turner another option.

Here are some players who could be had for the right price:

-COLIN KAEPERNICK

Why it makes sense for the Vikings: Entering his sixth season with the San Francisco 49ers, Kaepernick's best football might be behind him. That said, if he can regain his swagger (think back to the 2012 playoff win over the Green Bay Packers), Kaepernick is one of the most talented signal-callers out there.

His current status: Kaepernick, 28, is 10-14-0 as a starter over the past two seasons. He split time with Blaine Gabbert last season and is competing with him for the starting spot. He also has earned unwanted attention for his protest decision to not stand for the national anthem this season. The combination might make him available for the right price.

Likelihood of a trade: It could make sense for both teams. It probably wouldn't take much more than a late-round pick to get the deal completed, provided the 49ers are willing to chip in money to facilitate the deal. Kaepernick signed a massive six-year, $114 million contract two years ago.

-MIKE GLENNON

Why it makes sense: Glennon is the backup for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and might actually be the best fit out there. A 6-foot-7, 225-pound pocket passer would fit nicely into Turner's scheme.

Current status: With Jameis Winston assuming the role of franchise quarterback, Glennon, 26, has been relegated to a backup role in Tampa Bay, not without reason. In 18 career starts, he is 5-13-0. He does have 29 touchdown passes against 15 interceptions for his career.

Likelihood of a trade: Why would the Buccaneers trade a competent backup? As the Vikings can attest, that that's not a great position to be in.

-MARK SANCHEZ

Why this makes sense: Sanchez, 29, started 62 games for the Jets (2009-12) and has a 37-35-0 record as an NFL starter. But he has nearly as many interceptions (84) as touchdown passes (86) and started only 10 games (4-6) in two seasons in Philadelphia before being traded to the Denver Broncos this offseason. Still, he's a game manager with more in-game experience than any of the Vikings' healthy QBs.

Current status: Sanchez couldn't beat out Trevor Siemian for Denver's starting role and now seems like the odd man out with 2016 first-round draft pick Paxton Lynch in the mix.

Likelihood of a trade: The Broncos probably will deal Sanchez, so it's safe to assume they'll talk to Minnesota. He might be the most realistic option.

-GENO SMITH

Why it makes sense: Smith hasn't exactly impressed since the New York Jets drafted him in the second round in 2013. He has started 29 times in his career, and the Jets are 11-18 in those games. Still only 25, Smith might benefit from a change of scenery.

Current status: Smith lost his starting job to Ryan Fitzpatrick last season and is the primary backup with players like Bryce Petty and rookie Christian Hackenberg nipping at his heels.

Likelihood of a trade: This could happen if the Vikings are willing to take a chance on someone who hasn't really proven he can compete at the NFL level. Smith is in the final year of his rookie contract, meaning a late-round pick might entice the Jets, who will lose him for nothing at the end of the season anyway.

-BRANDON WEEDEN

Why this makes sense: The Houston Texans' backup isn't flashy, but he played for Turner in Cleveland Browns three years ago. The bad news: Weeden was pretty awful in five starts that season, finishing 0-5-0. Still, he has played in Turner's system, and that counts for something.

Current status: Weeden, 32, is battling with Tom Savage for the backup role, and the Texans don't plan to use either unless something bad (see: Bridgewater) happens to starter Brock Osweiler.

Likelihood of a trade: Weeden isn't much better than anyone the Vikings already have on the roster. Besides, he might be cut before Saturday, in which case the Vikings could get him for almost nothing.

-BRIAN HOYER

Why this makes sense: Another former Turner quarterback, Hoyer played three games when with the Browns, going 3-0 before blowing out his knee. Hoyer, 30, is 15-11-0 as a starter.

Current status: He signed a one-year deal to serve as Jay Cutler's backup with the Chicago Bears.

Likelihood of a trade: It wouldn't make much sense for the Bears to trade Hoyer—especially to a division rival — unless the price was exorbitant. He's also still dealing with sore ribs.

-JOSH MCCOWN

Why this makes sense: McCown's experience is his most redeeming quality, which makes him pretty similar to Hill in all respects. A career backup, McCown, 37, has amassed a 18-39-0 record in 57 starts.

His current status: McCown, 37, is the backup in Cleveland at the moment. He is a Robert Griffin III injury away from being thrust into the lineup.

Likelihood of a trade: Currently the Browns' backup, he's an unlikely trade candidate because of Griffin's medical injury history. McCown started eight games with Cleveland last season, and even though he went 1-7 in those games, he knows the system well.