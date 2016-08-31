UND FOOTBALL: Tough opponent, high expectations

STONY BROOK, N.Y.—The UND football program traveled Wednesday to New York for the first time since 1930 when the team played Army.

There are 86 years between trips, but the Fighting Hawks know what to expect in the Empire State.

UND opens its highly anticipated 2016 season at 6 tonight at Lavale Stadium against Stony Brook, a physical, run-first offense that relies on a stout defense.

"We have a tremendous amount of respect with the way they play football," UND coach Bubba Schweigert said. "We played them two years ago, and we felt fortunate to get a win in a low-scoring game."

UND beat Stony Brook 13-3 in 2014, a game sealed with a 92-yard interception return by Alex Tillman. The teams met for the first time in 2009, with UND winning 31-24.

Like UND, Stony Brook thrives on a run game, led by Stacey Bedell, that likes to set up the play-action pass.

"The challenge will be with our secondary," Schweigert said. "Can we stay disciplined with our eyes in the play-action pass game? Can we limit explosive plays? We have to make them earn points and not give up easy scores."

Although Stony Brook's style is in contrast to the typical Big Sky Conference program, Schweigert said his team sees a wide range of offensive styles in the large league.

Northern Arizona, for example, has utilized a fullback in the past. Weber State also employs bigger personnel. Cal Poly runs the triple option.

"That's what's fun about our league," Schweigert said. "When you play different types of opponents, you have to prepare differently for each opponent week in and week out."

This will be the first time in the Division I era that a season opener on the road will not be against an FBS opponent (at Texas Tech in 2009, at Idaho in 2010, at San Jose State in 2014 and at Wyoming in 2015).

"FCS or FBS, it really isn't a concern for us," Schweigert said. "The concern is they're a really good football team."