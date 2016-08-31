PREP FOOTBALL: All in the family

To his surprise, Dylan Selk is staying in the family business on the football field.

The junior is scheduled to start at quarterback when East Grand Forks Senior High opens its season at 6 Thursday night against visiting Crookston. The game is the official grand opening of the facility's new artificial turf.

A Selk running the Green Wave offense isn't new. Dylan's father, 1977 graduate Scott Selk, was the program's starting quarterback. So was his uncle, Todd. And, the past few seasons, older brother Trevor was under center.

But Dylan Selk has never played quarterback in an organized game.

"It means a lot to me, coming from a family that grew up in East Grand Forks and getting to play a position they all played,'' he said. "It's like a family tradition.

"I found out last spring that (coaches) were thinking about moving me to quarterback. I went to a quarterback camp over the summer and threw the football in my backyard almost daily, trying to get ready. I didn't know if I could do it until our first day of practice, though. Then the coaches started helping me and I think I've come a long way playing the position.''

In youth football, Selk was an offensive lineman. "I was always the big kid then,'' the 6-foot, 216-pounder said. Once he reached middle school, he was moved to fullback.

Selk is a third-year starting linebacker for the Green Wave. That helped the junior in his competition with sophomore Carter Beck for the starting quarterback spot.

"Dylan started as a freshman at linebacker. That's almost unheard of at our level,'' Senior High coach Ryan Kasowski said. "He's such a smart player. He just gets it.

"Last spring we were looking for a quarterback. As coaches, we'd ask, who is our best athlete? Who understands the game? Dylan's name kept coming up. When we talked to him about the move, he was probably a little nervous. But as he's gained some confidence and experience, I think he's excited about the move.''

Dylan and Trevor Selk aren't football clones. "Trevor was a make-you-miss runner. Dylan has a bigger frame. He's more power,'' Kasowski said. "We'll run him a lot, using him almost like another running back.''

Kasowski said the team won't be a run-only offense, that he's confident in Dylan Selk's throwing ability. And Beck also figures to get playing time to give Selk a break.

Senior High has an inexperienced team. Crookston has a more veteran look, on the line and in the backfield. Quarterback Chris Wavra and running back Cade Salentine are returning starters.

To celebrate the new turf, free hamburgers and hot dogs will be given out to fans and there will be a halftime program.

In other games involving Greater Grand Forks football teams, all at 7 p.m. Friday:

Dickinson (1-0) at GF Central (0-1)

Slowing quarterback Shawn Steffan will be the task of Central.

Steffan was 10-of-17 for 171 passing yards and two touchdowns and ran for two TDs in a season-opening 28-9 win against Fargo North.

"He's a good athlete and he throws well,'' GFC coach Bill Lorenz said. "Where he really hurt North was when he got out of the pocket. We can't let him scramble and get outside.''

Containment is primarily the responsibility of outside linebackers Zack Thompson, Matt Filson and Jacob Grochowski. Murphy, Central's quarterback, rushed for 161 yards in Central's 30-6 loss to Jamestown. "We moved the ball OK,'' Lorenz said. "We have to finish better when we get in the red zone.''

Red River (0-1) at Mandan (0-1)

Both teams are looking to get their offense untracked.

Mandan totaled 170 yards in its 36-0 loss to Fargo South. Red River had 245 yards in total offense in a 43-14 setback to Bismarck Century.

"They (Braves) were kind of like us, struggling to move the ball and giving up some big plays on defense,'' Red River coach Vyrn Muir said.

Muir saw some second-half positives against Century. In the final two quarters, Cole Forest rushed four times for 31 yards and Parker Wenzel passed for 59 yards, giving him 95 for the game.

"We did a better job of sustaining drives (in the second half),'' Muir said. "It was a learning process. I think we saw we could pass effectively, and Cole gave our ground game a boost. We need to carry that over.''

Polk Co. West at Blackduck

The Thunder are in a similar quarterback situation as Senior High for their season opener. Sophomore starter Evan Sczepanski makes his debut at the position, succeeding graduated starter Devin Evavold.

"Evan's been a running back in the past,'' PCW coach Darrin Byklum said. "He's a very good athlete with good speed. He can throw. But Evan is more apt to tuck the ball in and run whereas Devin was always looking for his receivers.''

Polk County West edged Blackduck 7-6 in the 2015 season opener. Blackduck graduated heavily from that team, but returns standout back Ike Volk. "He's a very good athlete,'' Byklum said. "We have to watch out for him.''

Here are the tentative starting lineups for Polk County West and EGF Senior High in their football season openers this week.

Polk Co. West

Offense

Soph. QB Evan Sczepanski

Sr. TB Pelon Pruneda

Sr. RB Paul Gapp

Jr. FB Matt Knutson

Soph. TE Trea Byklum

Sr. TE Tristan Rowley

Fr. G James Fontaine

Jr. G Isaiah Bartels

Soph. C Grant Sullivan

Sr. T Dyllon Mclean

Sr. T Zach Cameron

Defense

DEs Rowley and Bartels

DTs Cameron, Sullivan and Mclean

LBs Knutson, Gapp and sr. Josh Sanchez

CBs Sczepanski and fr. Josh Wagner

S Pruneda

EGF Senior High

Offense

Jr. QB Dylan Selk

Soph. RB Ethan Trebil

sr. FB Nick Derrick

Sr. LT James Egeland

Sr. LG Bauer Brown

Soph. C Ross Corbid

Jr. RG Austin Overgaard

Soph. RT Chase Olderbak

Soph. TE Evan Estad

Sr. WR Aaron Havis

Sr. WR Logan Dietrich

Defense

DEs Brown and Overgaard

NG Corbid

Soph. DT Zack Johnson

ILB Selk, Derrick and soph. Maguire Stanislawski

CBs jr. Justin Kallock and soph. Carter Beck

FS Havis

SS Dietrich