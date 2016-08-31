Bills add former Bison LB Humber, cut kicker

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) is sacked by New Orleans Saints inside linebacker Ramon Humber (53) during the first quarter of a game Nov. 1, 2015. Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills signed free agent linebacker Ramon Humber on Wednesday after he was released by the New England Patriots.

The Bills also cut kicker Jordan Gay to make room on the roster.

Humber, 29, has largely been a special teams players and inside linebacker in his NFL career, which began with the Indianapolis Colts in 2009. The former North Dakota State standout spent parts of six seasons with New Orleans, including three under Bills assistant head coach Rob Ryan when he served as the Saints' defensive coordinator.

From 2013 to 2015, Humber appeared in 45 games, recording 126 tackles, 2.5 sacks and three pass breakups.

Gay, 26, was the Bills' kickoff specialist, helping the team to the best kick coverage in the league last season and third overall in 2014.

Gay's release leaves Dan Carpenter as the team's kicker.