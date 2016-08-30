BOYS SOCCER: Scoreless at Cushman

Red River's Trevor Binstock, left, and Grand Forks Central's Sylver Osodo work for control of the ball during the first half of their match Tuesday at Cushman Field. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Red River's Suraj Magar advances the ball as Grand Forks Central players Brandon Kuntz and Jonathan Farnsworth defend Tuesday at Cushman Field. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Grand Forks Red River registered its fifth shutout of the season Tuesday. Grand Forks Central blanked a team for the first time.

Neither shutout was good for a win, however—not when the Grand Forks boys high school soccer teams were playing each other. Defenses dominated as Red River and Central played to a 0-0 tie at Cushman Field.

"It's soccer.That (low score) is the nature of the game,'' Central coach George DuBois said. "Both teams had their scoring opportunities. Both teams got a pipe. It seemed like a fair outcome.''

Stingy defense isn't new to either team. Red River (4-1-1) has allowed just two goals this season, both in a 2-0 loss to Fargo South in the Riders' last game. Central (0-2-4) has allowed more than two goals in a game only once this season.

"I'm a fan of a shutout,'' Red River coach Luke Glasoe said. "You can't say you didn't do a good job when you don't give up a goal.

"But a tie is worth one point in the standings and a win is worth three points. That's a big point swing. We think of it as a loss.''

Senior Jackson Carr had seven saves for Central, while Red River sophomore goalie Carter Krenelka stopped six shots.

Red River had two good scoring chances in the first half. Carr made a diving play to his left in front of the goal to deflect a shot in the first half. Later in the half, the Roughriders put a shot off the pipe.

"That was a fantastic save by Carr,'' Glasoe said. "We had a great line on the shot. But he's a good goalie.''

Central's strongest scoring bid came early in the second half. With a crowd around the Red River net, Krenelka punched a high, close-range shot, with the ball going backward and glancing off the pipe.

"We're still trying to find ourselves on offense,'' DuBois said. "But, outside of the Shanley game (a 5-0 loss), we've been pretty good on defense.''