PREP VOLLEYBALL: Firebirds sweep Knights

Jenna Windjue had the rare distinction of being the team leader in assists and kills as Devils Lake swept Grand Forks Central in straight sets Tuesday.

A 5-foot-8 senior, Windjue topped the Firebirds' statistic sheets with 22 assists and nine kills in the 25-19, 25-16, 25-23 sweep in Eastern Dakota Conference play.

"It's fun playing all the way around," Windjue said "We were scoring a lot because our serve receive was great. Everyone was excited and communicated so well."

Devils Lake (3-4) had considerably more height and firepower at the net than the Knights, who had only one player taller than 5-foot-7. The biggest lead for the Knights (2-5) was two points.

"The girls played really, really hard," Devils Lake coach Carla Freschette said. "They showed confidence, communication and consistency. They were especially good at serve receive."

Freschette was pleased with her Firebirds' response after turning a six-point lead into an 18-17 Central advantage in the third set. "We stumbled a little bit but pulled through after giving up the lead," Freschette said. "It was nice to see that they could pull through after giving up a big lead."

The Knights were everywhere on the court with their defensive play, extending rallies. But, with just one player taller than 5-foot-7 on the court, they had a drought of kills. GFC's kill leader was junior Shayla Ouellete with five.

"We're struggling to find that person who can put the ball down offensively," GFC coach Katie Arthur said. "We take pride in being scrappy. And we're confident in our service receive and our passing, but we don't have height."