Local clipboard

Wahpeton 0

Grand Forks Red River improved to 3-0 with its home win over Wahpeton on Tuesday.

At No. 3 doubles, Sam Rath and Adam Durrani picked up their first-career varsity wins. They took a 6-0, 6-3 win over Het Mohta and Sohum Mallik.

"Singles did a nice job of playing smarter tennis as their matches went on," said Red River coach Greg LaDouceur.

At No. 1 singles, Jake Kuhlman downed Joe Beske 6-0, 6-0.

GF Central 8,

Fargo Davies 1

FARGO—Grand Forks Central picked up a win on the road over Fargo Davies on Tuesday.

James Votava, Gary Wu, Kyle Stauss, Noah Cieklinski, Gunnar Gibbs and Logan Sandberg each picked up wins in singles. Rakeem Wright and Cole Spicer picked up the win at No. 3 doubles, which sparked the Knights in the win.

"We got off to a slow start in doubles," said Central coach Max Weisser. "Rakeem and Cole really got things started for us and then the guys turned it on in singles. Sandberg and Gibbs pulled out a couple big wins."

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Kittson Co. Central 3,

Sacred Heart 0

Kittson County Central squeezed out a win in straight sets over Sacred Heart, 26-24, 25-23, 25-23 on Tuesday.

The Bearcats were led by Tea Jerome, who had 14 kills and Marlee Turn, who had nine kills and two blocks. The Eagles were paced by Jessica Remer and Madeline Mitzel who each finished with nine and eight kills, respectively.

"We played right with them," said Sacred Heart coach Emily Vonasek. "They (Kittson Co. Central) are a great team to start out the season with. We need to work on our passing and a couple of other things to improve on in practice."

Molly Hanson dished out 24 assists for the Eagles, who host Norman County West on Thursday.

Senior High 3,

W-A-O 0

East Grand Forks Senior High opened its season with a 25-13, 25-17, 25-10 win over Warren-Alvarado-Oslo on Tuesday night.

"It was a good team effort," said Senior High coach Sarah Schnathorst. "Girls always have first-game nerves but we were able to overcome them."

Julia Warmack had 15 assists to lead Senior High. Livia Pesch added five kills

Sydney Olson, Josie Chapman and Holly Steer each had four kills for Warren-Alvarado-Oslo.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

South Dakota 3, UND 1

VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota opened its new volleyball and basketball arena, the Sanford Coyote Sports Center, by beating UND in front of 2,401 fans.

Audrey Reeg led South Dakota with 13 kills, while the Coyotes held UND to a hitting percentage of .115.

Tamara Merseli led UND with 15 kills. Jordan Vail added seven kills and six blocks.