Vikings release veteran center Sullivan

Minnesota Vikings center John Sullivan (65) walks to the afternoon session of training camp at Minnesota State University earlier this month. Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.—After failing to find a trade partner, the Vikings on Tuesday released veteran center John Sullivan, one of 14 moves to get the roster down to the NFL-mandated 75 by 3 p.m.

Teams must be down to the regular-season limit of 53 by Saturday. The Vikings close the preseason Thursday against the Los Angeles Rams at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings tried to deal Sullivan, 31, after he lost the starting center job to Joe Berger. Sullivan's salary cap hit is $5.833 million, but with his release, that has been reduced to $666,667.

A nine-year NFL veteran, Sullivan missed all of last season while having two surgeries on his back. He was replaced by Berger, who played well and beat Sullivan for the job in the preseason.

"Our entire organization appreciates everything that John Sullivan has done for this franchise,'' general manager Rick Spielman said in a statement. "Sullivan led our team, not only with how he played the game, but also with how he handled himself in our community. We wish John Sullivan and his family nothing but the best as they move forward."

Safety Antone Exum and defensive tackle Scott Crichton were placed on the waived/injured list, and tackle Mike Harris was put on the reserve/non-football illness list. Waived Tuesday were wide receivers Troy Stoudermire, a former Gopher, and Minnetonka native Terrell Sinkfield.

If Exum and Crichton clear waivers, they could end up on injured reserve for the Vikings and miss the season. The Vikings continue to hold the rights for Harris, who has an undisclosed illness.

Exum suffered a left knee injury in Sunday's 23-10 preseason win over San Diego.

The eight cuts reported Monday and made official Tuesday were defensive end Theiren Cockran, who played at the University of Minnesota; tight end Brian Leonhardt, who played at Spring Lake High School and Bemidji State; tackles Austin Shepherd and Sean Hickey; quarterback Brad Sorensen;; wide receiver Marken Michel; defensive tackle Claudell Louis; and linebacker Terrance Plummer.

Sinkfield played at Hopkins High School and Northern Iowa and spent the past two seasons in the Canadian Football League.

Sullivan, Exum and Crichton were not at practice Tuesday. Also not on hand was safety Michael Griffin, who suffered a back injury against the Chargers.

Injured players not practicing but present were tackle Matt Kalil, cornerback Xavier Rhodes, wide receiver Charles Johnson and running back Jerick McKinnon.