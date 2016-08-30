UND FOOTBALL: Blocking out the buzz

For the first time since the UND football program was an NCAA Division II power prior to the 2008 season, the Fighting Hawks have big expectations.

For the first time, UND is ranked in the Top 25 in preseason polls. The Fighting Hawks are No. 19 in the STATS FCS poll, No. 21 in the FCS Coaches poll and No. 19 in the Hero Sports FCS Media poll.

UND coach Bubba Schweigert, whose team plays at Stony Brook in New York at 6 p.m. Thursday, wants his team to block out the Week 1 love.

"We've had a lot of good buzz about our team and our program," Schweigert said Tuesday afternoon while speaking to the Grand Forks Rotary Club. "But we're trying to prepare our team to go to Stony Brook. We're trying to keep our guys focused."

UND senior tight end Luke Mathewson said the expectations are always high within the program, so he hasn't seen much change with the team.

"I haven't felt any change in the locker room or with the coaching staff," Mathewson said.

UND junior safety Cole Reyes agreed.

"We don't pay much attention to the ranking," Reyes said. "But it's nice to have the community's support and know that they're behind us. We plan to keep the fans happy this year."

Schweigert said there's a lot of external buzz to avoid right now as the university sorts through a budget issue under first-year UND President Mark Kennedy.

UND has formed a committee to make recommendations on the athletic department, as well as conference affiliation. On Tuesday, Schweigert was asked about his thoughts on the merits of the Missouri Valley Football Conference and the Big Sky Conference.

"They're both challenging leagues," Schweigert said. "The Big Sky has a lot of fun places to play. And if we ever realign with the Dakota schools (in the Missouri Valley), it makes sense. Both make sense for us."