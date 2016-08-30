Zimmer: It's 'possible' Bridgewater could be out for season

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) throws the ball during the first quarter in a preseason game against the San Diego Chargers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said his third-year quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a "significant knee injury" during a non-contact drill during Tuesday's practice and said it's possible Bridgewater could be lost for the season.

"Possible, yeah," Zimmer said during an afternoon news conference to discuss the injury.

The third-year quarterback didn’t appear to be touched when he went down in the pocket and grabbed his left knee.

"Today is a disappointing day because the number one thing is Teddy is such a great kid, everyone loves him," Zimmer said. "Everyone was disappointed."

Veteran Shaun Hill is the backup to Bridgewater, though Zimmer said he and Vikings GM Rick Spielman discussed the possibility Tuesday of adding a veteran quarterback.

"I have confidence in Shaun," Zimmer said. "He's played great this preseason in two-minute drills."

Hill is no stranger to stepping up in the face of injury, as the veteran replaced Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in 2010 and Sam Bradford four years later after he tore his ACL with the then-St. Louis Rams.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Vikings waived quarterback Brad Sorensen.

Zimmer stressed that his football team is more than just his quarterback, pointing out a revamped offensive line, Adrian Peterson, among other aspects.

"This is about a team and about us trying to find a way to win football games," he said.

Zimmer said he talked to Bill Parcells, and his dad in spirit, saying, "Everyone can count us out if they want, but that would be the wrong thing to do.”

Zimmer said Bridgewater is having an MRI done on his leg and halted questioning about the hospital that was treating him.

"Let's let the kid get healthy and taken care of. Please," Zimmer told a reporter. "I love this kid. Our fans love this kid.”

The team canceled practice after about 25 minutes and an ambulance was called. All but a few players surrounding a prone Bridgewater left the field. Linebacker Eric Kendricks threw his helmet to the ground and cursed; running backs Adrian Peterson, Matt Asiata and receiver Adam Thielen locked arms and appeared to pray for their teammate.

The Vikings have two healthy quarterbacks after releasing quarterback Brad Sorensen on Tuesday, Hill and former Wisconsin starter Joel Stave.

The Vikings scheduled a press conference with coach Mike Zimmer at 4 p.m.

Before the injury, the Vikings’ biggest task was cutting the roster to 75 players by the NFL deadline of 3 p.m. Among cuts was veteran center John Sullivan, whom the team was trying to trade.