Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) throws the ball during the first quarter in a preseason game against the San Diego Chargers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater went down with an apparently serious injury during practice on Tuesday and was taken away by ambulance.

The third-year quarterback didn’t appear to be touched when he went down in the pocket and grabbed his left knee.

The team canceled practice after about 25 minutes and an ambulance was called. All but a few players surrounding a prone Bridgewater left the field. Linebacker Eric Kendricks threw his helmet to the ground and cursed; running backs Adrian Peterson, Matt Asiata and receiver Adam Thielen locked arms and appeared to pray for their teammate.

The Vikings have two healthy quarterbacks after releasing quarterback Brad Sorensen on Tuesday, backup Shaun Hill and former Wisconsin starter Joel Stave.

The Vikings scheduled a press conference with coach Mike Zimmer at 4 p.m.

Before the injury, the Vikings’ biggest task was cutting the roster to 75 players by the NFL deadline of 3 p.m. Among cuts was veteran center John Sullivan, whom the team was trying to trade.