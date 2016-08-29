Twins lose 11th straight, fall to Cleveland in 10th

Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) is tagged out by Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano (22) in the eighth inning at Progressive Field on Monday night. Photo by David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

CLEVELAND—Jason Kipnis' RBI single with one out in the bottom of the 10th inning broke a scoreless tie and gave the Cleveland Indians a 1-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Monday night.

The loss was the 11th in a row for the Twins.

The win went to reliever Zach McAllister (3-2), who came into a bases-loaded, two-outs situation in the top of the 10th and got the third out.

Abraham Almonte led off the bottom of the 10th with a bunt single against reliever Brandon Kintzler (0-1). Chris Gimenez, after failing on two sacrifice bunt attempts, pushing the ball foul both times, swung away and singled to right field, moving Almonte to second.

Rajai Davis hit a grounder to third baseman Miguel Sano, who tagged out Almonte going to third. Indians manager Terry Francona challenged the call, but after a video review, the out call was upheld.

That left Gimenez at second and Davis at first with one out.

Kipnis then lined a single to left-center field, scoring Gimenez with the winning run, and the only run of the game.

The Twins at least they snapped their streak of having given up eight or more runs in their last six games in a row.

The Indians have been mired in an extended slump. In a six-game trip to Oakland and Texas that concluded Sunday, Cleveland scored one or no runs in six of the seven games. They have now scored one or no runs in seven of their last eight games.

That trend continued as Twins pitchers held the Indians scoreless on five hits through nine innings. Twins starter Hector Santiago pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings with three hits, two strikeouts and four walks.

Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer was even better than Santiago. Bauer pitched six scoreless innings with five hits, four strikeouts and one walk. However, neither starter was involved in the decision.

Neither team had a runner reach third base until the top of the seventh. Andrew Miller, in relief of Bauer, gave up an infield single to Jorge Polanco leading off the inning. Eddie Rosario struck out, but a bloop single to center by Juan Centeno sent Polanco to third.

But with runners at first and third and one out, Miller struck out the next two batters, pinch-hitter Robbie Grossman and Brian Dozier, to end the inning.

Bauer and Santiago traded zeroes in the first five innings. Bauer held the Twins scoreless on four hits, but three of the four hits came with two outs and nobody on base.

Santiago held the Indians scoreless on two hits. Neither team had a runner reach third base in the first five innings.

The Indians' best chance to score came in the fifth. Jose Ramirez led off with a double, but Brandon Guyer struck out, Almonte popped out and Roberto Perez grounded out to end the inning.

NOTES: Indians RHP Danny Salazar has been placed on the Paternity List. To replace Salazar on the roster RHP Shawn Armstrong was recalled from Triple-A Columbus. . . The Indians' team batting average at Progressive Field is 55 points higher than their batting average on the road. They are hitting .293 and averaging 5.8 runs per game at home and hitting .238 and averaging 4.1 runs per game on the road. . . The Twins have placed OF Danny Santana on the disabled list with a sprained left shoulder. He suffered the injury when he collided with left fielder Robbie Grossman in the first inning of Sunday's game. . . To replace Santana on the roster the Twins called up OF Logan Schafer from Triple-A Rochester.